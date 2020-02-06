The Stardust Dancers would like to invite any man or woman resident who would like to join a fun, relaxed performing group to check us out.

This group does numbers together as well as separate.

Basic Performing Arts skills in modeling, dancing, stage presentation, and self confidence is learned.

A Fashion Show for the Garden Club on May 13 will be the next performance that will be polished by both men and women members.

This luncheon, and Fashion Show, will be presented by Stardust Dance members.

The theme is "The Four Seasons" and will include audience members as well.

The Stardust Dancers have been together over 20 years, and have done countless shows during that time.

There are no requirements to join except the desire to have fun, meet some other like minded residents, and perhaps broaden your knowledge in the performing arts.

For more information, call Evelyn at (951) 845-7199 or (951) 616-4542

