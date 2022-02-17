Stardust Dancers Donate to Rehabilitation Program

The Banning Set Free Church on Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. All of the profits from the sale of tickets and donations from the Stardust Dancers’ recent show on February 5, “Remembering the 50’s & 60’s”, were donated to assist with the Rehabilitation Program operated by Set Free Church.

Evelyn Hawkins, a volunteer for Set Free and fellow Sun Lakes’ resident, Peter Fernandez, who is a mentor to participants in the Set Free Program, presented the check to Pastor Marshall and Caleb Hill, a member of the Set Free Rehabilitation Program, at 3 pm surrounded by several members of the Stardust Dancers.

Pastor Marshall who is the head of the Set Free Program in Banning stated that “there is still hope for people and whatever circumstances brought them to the place where they have no family, no job, and no home.” The program, which includes religious based rehabilitation helps lay a foundation that allows program participants to rebuild their lives. In the five years since Marshall has been heading up the rehabilitation program, this is the first time an organization has sponsored a fund raising event specifically earmarked for his church and the rehabilitation program he supervises. Marshall thanked the Stardust Dancers and stated that “he was deeply humbled and grateful” that this donation would enable them to continue to help people in need to change the direction of their lives.

Many residents may recognize Caleb Hill, the very personable young man, who works in the Sun Lakes Restaurant. Caleb has been a participant in the Set Free Program for a little over a year and has been working in the restaurant since September 2021 when he was given the opportunity for a job by Sun Lakes’ management. Hill said “this donation will allow “Set Free” to continue to spread the hope and love of Jesus Christ to all who are in need.” Thomas Anagnostopoulos, Director of Food and Beverage, described Caleb as “a fine young man who has found the strength of the Lord and the help of his ‘Sun Lakes Family’ in turning his life around.” Thomas further stated that “he has the potential to grow with the company and to do great things in the future and is a prime example of change and determination.” Thomas is proud to be a mentor to Caleb professionally and also provides guidance “like a Dad” at times and looks forward to a long working relationship with him.

The Stardust Dancers plan to donate proceeds from future shows to assist with the Rehabilitation Program at the Set Free Church in Banning.

