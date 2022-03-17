Spring has sprung, and the Craft Fair, held in the Main Clubhouse on Saturday, March 12 signaled its welcome. There were dozens of talented crafters, both first time and seasoned sellers with a diverse mixture of goods.

Men and women displayed their wares, turning their personal hobby into cash. Most of them assured me that they do it for the love, not the money. Assortments of food items, handmade jewelry, knit or crocheted items, quilted pieces, beautiful artwork and woodwork of all types, wine cork and bottle art, birdhouses,, candles, plants and so much more was on exhibit.

Pat Puckett has sold her inventive succulent planters at several previous events, and almost always sells out. Her creative imagination can turn an ordinary pot into anyone from John Lennon to Buddha to an exotic woman. She embellishes her creations with faces, eyeglasses, artwork - and of course, succulent plants.

The Art League and EPAP had tables representing their clubs and some vendors gave proceeds to a charity. Betty Beidelman accepted donations for the VFW at the table where she sold her gorgeous afghans.

Lori Krebs displayed her unique “doodle” artwork. “I call it mindful doodling”, she said. “I start with a doodle and then work in paint”. Several attendees stopped to admire her work and to sign up for her “Mindful Doodling” class. Anyone interested in learning this fun technique can give her a call at 909-534-8049 or email lwkrebs@outlook.com. The class will be held Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. and is just $10 per person.

Judging by the full parking lot and the number of residents leaving with full shopping bags, this was another successful event by the Recreation Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Garden Club learns about water

Garden Club learns about water

At the Garden Club’s March meeting, President Jo Formino called upon several chairpersons for their reports. Pat Pennington reported on several ways to protect tomato plants from damage; Caroline Casperson reported that one of the Club’s charities, reforesting the San Bernardino Forest, dona…

TOPS Honors 2021 Royalty and Division Winners

TOPS Honors 2021 Royalty and Division Winners

Rosalee Strong, the Sun Lakes Director for TOPS CA Chapter 2461, welcomed members and guests to the 2021 Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Thursday, March 10 at 10 am in the Sandwedge. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sen…

That’s Entertainment 2022

That’s Entertainment 2022

After months of rehearsals, many of which began last year, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented this year’s “That’s Entertainment – A Speakeasy – the First Hundred Years” on February 24 – 27. Directed by Ken Clark and Co-Directed by Martie Steggell the fast paced show written by Clar…