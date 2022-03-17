Spring has sprung, and the Craft Fair, held in the Main Clubhouse on Saturday, March 12 signaled its welcome. There were dozens of talented crafters, both first time and seasoned sellers with a diverse mixture of goods.
Men and women displayed their wares, turning their personal hobby into cash. Most of them assured me that they do it for the love, not the money. Assortments of food items, handmade jewelry, knit or crocheted items, quilted pieces, beautiful artwork and woodwork of all types, wine cork and bottle art, birdhouses,, candles, plants and so much more was on exhibit.
Pat Puckett has sold her inventive succulent planters at several previous events, and almost always sells out. Her creative imagination can turn an ordinary pot into anyone from John Lennon to Buddha to an exotic woman. She embellishes her creations with faces, eyeglasses, artwork - and of course, succulent plants.
The Art League and EPAP had tables representing their clubs and some vendors gave proceeds to a charity. Betty Beidelman accepted donations for the VFW at the table where she sold her gorgeous afghans.
Lori Krebs displayed her unique “doodle” artwork. “I call it mindful doodling”, she said. “I start with a doodle and then work in paint”. Several attendees stopped to admire her work and to sign up for her “Mindful Doodling” class. Anyone interested in learning this fun technique can give her a call at 909-534-8049 or email lwkrebs@outlook.com. The class will be held Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. and is just $10 per person.
Judging by the full parking lot and the number of residents leaving with full shopping bags, this was another successful event by the Recreation Department.
