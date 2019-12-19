Spreading Christmas cheer to The Lakes

Sun Lakes celebrated the second annual Fire Truck Christmas Parade on Dec. 13, thanks to resident Valerie Menefee and her firemen friends Doug Hammer, Nick Dvorak, Steve Dvorak and Jesse Reek.
Along the way, they were able to spread a little extra joy to the residents at The Lakes Assisted Living Facility as well.
This year Erica Rios; a caregiver there, contacted Menefee and asked if there was a way to arrange for the parade to pass through their parking lot. Rios said her client, former Sun Lakes resident Judy Vitek, missed all of the people and activities during the holidays. She went on to say that there are many former Sun Lakers at their facility, and there was no way to transport them all over to watch the parade.
Due to very complicated logistics, it was not possible to route the entire procession, however, the firemen agreed to make a brief appearance at The Lakes before the parade began.
They parked all four engines at main entrance and stayed for about 15 minutes for photo opportunities.
On arrival and departure they tooted their antique horns and sirens to everyone’s delight.
“One of the firemen said it was such a pleasure to come here for something pleasant for a change. They are here almost daily”, said Nancy Altheimer Darling, also a former Sun Laker. “Residents are here obviously because they need help they can’t get in Sun Lakes. All of us miss friends and activities we can no longer be a part of. For that reason, bringing the trucks here before the parade was truly the highlight of our day.”
