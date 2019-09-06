Spain, Portugal and the River of Gold, Part 3

After our day in the beautiful Spanish city of Salamanca our river boat began the return cruise to Porto. One of my favorite things about the Douro River cruise was stopping in the small villages to see the everyday lives of the Portuguese people.
We docked once again in Pinhao and took a bus to the small parish of Favaios which has a population of around 1,500. Our first stop was at the Wine and Bread Museum where our guide, Vanessa, related the history of making four-corner bread and Moscatel, the fortified wine, the region is famous for. Eight bakeries in the village each produce 700 to 1000 loaves of bread a day. Five of the bakeries have no modern equipment and make all of the bread by hand. Residents of this charming village can arrange to have this delicious staple delivered direct to their doorstep.
We walked up a narrow cobblestone street to a local bakery where Rosalia Rocha is a traditional baker of four-corner bread. Rosalia begins her day at 3 or 4 am in the morning mixing the flour, salt, yeast and water to make this artisan delight. One-hundred eighty loaves of bread are baked in the wood fired domed oven for 30 minutes producing a marvelous product that is crisp and brown on the outside and soft on the inside. We arrived just as a hot batch was being taken from the oven and had the opportunity to try some of it along with cheese, butter, pineapple jam, and, of course, some Moscatel. There are few places where you can still experience bread being made in this age-old method. Rosalia sells the loaves for 60 cents each and it is some of the best bread I’ve ever tasted.
The tour also took us to one of the wine producing cooperatives where Moscatel wine is made. The cooperative which began in 1952 produces 33 million bottles of this fortified wine each year with 27 million bottles being the popular Favaito Moscatel Do Douro (a small four inch bottle that holds 55 ml of this sweet wine).
Before leaving Favaios we stopped at a local quinta, Quinta da Avessada, a century-old wine growing estate. The owner greeted us with a glass of Moscatel as we enjoyed the beautiful gardens and vineyard vistas. He later escorted us on a tour of the barrel room where the wine is aged and later served a Portuguese lunch that was accompanied by entertainment before we departed this lovely family held estate.
The return drive to the ship was spectacular as the winding road traversed past vineyards, olive groves, beautiful estates and villages as we slowly dropped down to the valley floor and the Douro River.
In Portuguese ‘Rio Douro’ translates to “River of Gold.” It is said that as the sun sets and is reflected in the water, the river gleams like liquid gold. All too soon it was time to bid farewell to new friends and the ship’s remarkable crew who made our time on the Douro River a truly golden experience.
Barcelona
Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia where people from around the world converge with the residents of this exciting cosmopolitan city on the Mediterranean.
Our hotel was located just steps off the La Rambla in the El Raval District which made it convenient to walk to many of Barcelona’s attractions as well as to the waterfront. La Rambla is a tree-lined pedestrian street that stretches for three-quarters of a mile from the city center (Placa de Catalunya) to the Christopher Columbus Monument at Port Vell. La Rambla beckons thousands of tourists a day and is lined with street cafes and bars, souvenir kiosks, street artists, florist shops, theaters and buildings with beautiful architecture. La Boqueria Market is one of Barcelona’s top tourist attractions and a city landmark also located on The Rambla. The market offers a wide array of food items available for sale as well as numerous tapas bars. Bar Pinotxo had been recommended to us, so we waited for a seat at this popular tapas bar located just inside the Boqueria. After securing a seat, we met Juanito, the charismatic and colorful owner who serves up some of the best tapas in all of Barcelona. We ordered cold beers to accompany the two delicious meat dishes that Juanito served us while enjoying the hustle and bustle at one of Barcelona’s premier tapas bars.
La Rambla is located between two of Barcelona’s oldest and most beautiful districts, El Raval and the Gothic Quarter. El Raval is a barrio that is authentic and interesting but has a seedy underbelly that travelers should be aware of. It is a historic section of Barcelona that is full of personality with street art, restaurants, cafes, bars and shops where we discovered one of our favorite restaurants. The Gran Teatre del Liceu, a historic opera house, is also located here and has been a city treasure since 1847. The narrow medieval streets and alleyways of the Gothic Quarter are a labyrinth of beautiful Gothic buildings, churches, public squares, private residences, shops, restaurants and bars. The spectacular architecture adorned with decorative lamps and romantic balconies draws thousands of visitors a year and is a must see in Barcelona.
Barcelona can best be described at the city of Antoni Gaudi the visionary artist who designed some of Barcelona’s most spectacular architectural treasures. The city’s crown jewel, the Sagrada Familia (Sacred Family) was the impetus for our visit. Words and pictures cannot describe the grandeur of this extraordinary and glorious basilica. We arrived early on a hot and steamy afternoon for our scheduled 2 p.m. guided tour and met our guide who explained that 12,000 visitors tour this church each day making it the most visited monument in Spain. Construction began on this magnificent edifice in 1882 and still continues today, 137 years later. Exquisite sculptures on the exterior of the building tells the story of Christ’s life from birth (the Nativity Façade) to his death at age 33 (the Passion Façade). The Glory Façade, which is still under construction, will tell of his resurrection. The interior of the church is a masterpiece of form, light and color. A rainbow of colors bathes the interior of the sanctuary as the sun changes throughout the day painting both cool and warm hues from light captured coming through the stained glass windows. The vision and artistry that is the Sagrada Familia is truly magnificent and spellbinding. Antoni Gaudi died in 1926 and work is feverishly moving forward in the hope that the Basilica can be completed by the 100-year anniversary of his death in 2026. One visit to the Sagrada Familia was not enough and I hope to return one day to see Barcelona’s crown jewel once it is completed.
We also visited Casa Batllo’ another Barcelona masterpiece by Gaudi. This building is a phantasmagoric example of Gaudi’s creativity that combines a variety of elements such as stone, brightly colored glass and ceramic tiles along with unique balconies to create a stunning edifice resembling a dragon. It is without a doubt one of the most world’s most unique and vibrant buildings.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the fabulous food we enjoyed during our stay in Barcelona. Tapas bars are only a part of the city’s unique Mediterranean gastronomy.
We enjoyed small bites that we could pick up from the Boqueria and eat on the run as well as sitting down for a delicious meal in one of the city’s many excellent restaurants. Barcelona is known for its tomato bread which is bread spread with mashed tomato, olive oil and a spritz of salt. We tried an enticing array of foods each evening such as calamari, grilled squid, monkfish, and seafood Paella, along with roasted Padron peppers, Spanish olives, and Iberico ham. Of course, who can visit Spain without indulging in the delicious Sangria that Spain is known for? Tipping is not required or expected and we had excellent service wherever we dined.
Visiting large cities is not one of my favorite things to do, but I can honestly say that we fell in love with Barcelona. We had been warned that there were pickpockets everywhere, but luckily we didn’t fall victim to any. I found the people of Barcelona to be warm and friendly and the city has a beauty that is unique and varied.
Portugal came as a complete surprise. It is incredibly beautiful and a very progressive country and I am so glad we made the spur of the moment decision to cruise the Douro River.
One trip to a country gives you only a small taste of its history, culture and traditions. I hope, that as we continue to travel the world, we find the time to return to both Spain and Portugal to enjoy more of what these two fascinating countries have to offer.
