Socializing at a distance for charity

When it comes to having a good time, Sun Lakers know how to do it right. This year has left residents without signature social events like Charity Week, Music Under the Stars and a July Fourth BBQ celebration.
Never one to say “never”, Charity Week leader, Beverly Simmons brought the idea for a one day event to the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board of Directors, who got behind the idea right away.
Sponsors, donors and volunteers lined up to help and soon the word was out.
With all of the COVID cancellations and potential changes of weather, it was not entirely certain or guaranteed that the event would actually take place, but all of the elements came together and “A Day of Fun and Fundraising” took place on Oct. 10.
Despite a damp and misty morning, there were about 50 participants in the Putting Contest. Two obstacle courses, named “The Saint Andrews” and “Pebble Beach” were set up outside the Main Pro Shop. The winners each took home a wee bit of cash. David Nethercott won first place and George Moyer won second place on “The Saint Andrews” course. The “Pebble Beach” course first place winner was Nan Fowler, and Ray Kinney took second.
Next on the agenda was lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop.
Roadside Shed BBQ and Grandpa’s Ice Cream Shoppe set up off the driving range for the nearly 200 spectators who came to watch the chopper.
The Charity Bar was also open, and did a great business with Bloody Marys, wine and Margaritas.
The helicopter was right on time and Beverly Simmons announced the eight lucky recipients of $200 each. They were: Glenn Sheek, Dayna Leeper, Vicki Chambless, Kathy Lambert, Sallie Flesher, Charlotte McCracken, Terry Foster, and Linda Reth.
When the sun finally poked through and it got closer to the 1 p.m. concert time, the crowd grew a bit larger.
Everyone did a good job of maintaining their social distance and wearing masks then travelling through the crowd.
There was a booth where Grand Prize Raffle tickets could still be purchased, as well as raffle tickets for several very nice gifts donated by Betty Beidelman, Annie Wilson, David & Sharon Kealey, Carol's Kitchen and Cherry Valley Nursery.
The bands entertained a happy crowd for three hours with a mix of country, pop and rock tunes that brought people to their dancing feet on a beautiful fall afternoon. Elixr, featuring Dix and Ellen Hennecke; Bad Influence, with Ray and Lawanda Roberson, and Tin Man’s Heart, starring Michael and Lee Stone did a fantastic job in capping off a successful and long-awaited event.
All of them donated their time and talent for charity.
Thanks to Beaumont Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks Department for donating their performance stage and to Karen Clavelot for her role in securing it for the occasion.
Between music sets, the winners of general raffle prizes were called, and the Grand Prize winner of $1,200 was announced. Congratulations to Merle Nazareth for taking hope the top reward!
Thanks go to the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Fund and their Board of Directors for initiating the fundraiser.
According to President, David Kealy, the day raised over $6,800 and after expenses are calculated, the money will be distributed to our local non-profit organizations in need.
Congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to everyone who participated in making the day a success; whether through volunteering, donations or attending.
There were a few organizational sponsors: Sun Lakes Realty, Bank of Hemet, First Service Residential and Bingo. Several residents were cash sponsors: Don Ferreira, Janet Catalano, Linda Stone, Alfred Boteilho, Marguerite Hedstrom, and Ken Elsing. Sheila James donated all the proceeds from the sale of her hand-painted magnets.
Volunteers during the event were: Marilyn Knowles, Janie Haughn, Jean Bowman, Mo Ferra, Kim Jensen, Don Laundreaux, Marsha Midgett, Carol Allbaugh, Gaylord and Diane Spense, Dave and Pat Puckett, Shirley Perry, Pam Drummond, Kim and Pete Peterson, David and Sharon Kealey, Karen Clavelot, and Bruce Herwig.
And of course, thanks to all of the First Residential staff: Mark, Brian and Alex for setting up the putting contest and collecting the winners from the ball drop; Elise, Chris and Jason for being there throughout the day; Cherie and Hugo for help with 'good' ice access; and Jamie and Michael for getting chairs, tables and whatever else was needed to make this day the success that it was.
