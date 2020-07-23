As Thomas Edison once said, “I have not failed.
I have successfully discovered twelve hundred ideas that don’t work.” Don’t you just love that?
As for many of us, but especially those trying to navigate through life alone, we are finding out what we are capable of and what we are not.
Trying to stay positive when meeting up with failures is a task in itself.
I recently re-read some things I had written in my journal shortly after the loss of my husband.
There were several things that went wrong all at the same time.
Things that stopped working or needed attention. By the sound of my writings, I was at my wits’ end. Even the thought that we now must deal with everything alone just isn’t right, nor is it fair.
But we all know, these things are what bring out our hidden capabilities. We are far more adept at so much more than we imagine.
What I miss the most is having someone with whom to discuss possible resolutions to everyday nuisances that we all encounter. In addition, I miss that same someone who used to attend to the many unpleasant aspects of life.
I am not fond of picking up a dead bird that has chosen to kamikaze into my window. I am not fond of dealing with large bugs.
I despise anything to do with my car, as to its safe operation.
I do not like to make decisions about major purchases because I then tend to question my judgment. It’s so much more reassuring to be able to deliberate an issue with the person you trust more than anyone, because you know they have your back.
I once read that if you’re having trouble deciding between two choices, flip a coin. If you find you’re rooting for one choice over the other, there is your answer. But we persevere, don’t we? I used to tell my husband that if anything ever happened to him, I would not remarry. His response was “You should.” I said “Why?” He said, “Because you need someone to take care of you.” He obviously knew me well.
Having said all that, I like that I can buy a new large flat screen t.v. and don’t have to get anyone’s okay! The downside is, once purchased, you then must put it together and set it up all by yourself. Which brings me to my own personal t.v. saga.
I saw a 55” television advertised by Costco, that was going on sale on a certain day. Instead of ordering it that same day, I waited one more day.
Out of stock. Of course.
I then went online, looking for the same or similar television elsewhere. I found the same size and model at one of our local stores. I ordered it.
It arrived on my front porch 3 days later. The box itself was almost as tall as I am.
I dragged it in to the house, unloaded the goods and lay it on its side so that I could attach the legs.
Now what? How do I get it from laying down on top of the box to standing it up on my console, where it would live? Thankfully, these new televisions are not all that heavy, so even though it was awkward to lift, it was doable. Success.
I stood it up there, feeling quite proud that I made it this far without breaking anything.
All that was left to do was turn it on and set it up.
As the first screen appeared, setting the location and language, all went well for about the first 10 seconds.
Suddenly, nothing would work. When I would push a button, a voice from inside the television spoke to me saying, “button de-activated.” — What? I made several attempts to get this thing working, but it just kept balking at me.
I decided to turn everything off and try again. That always works when things don’t go as they should. Not this time. Anger is now setting in. I made the dreaded call to tech support. After waiting on hold for one hour, I decided to use the other option of hanging up and waiting for a call back, securing my place in the queue, of course. Forty minutes more and the phone rang. I told my story to the tech, he had me try a couple things. Nothing worked.
His explanation for the problem was that it was most likely either a software or firmware (I don’t know what firmware is) problem and that I would need to call the manufacturer. Bad words, bad words. So, I called the manufacturer and fortunately they answered right away.
Again, I repeated my dilemma. This time, the tech said those classic words, “That’s weird. I’ve never run across this problem before.”
He said I basically had two choices. I could call a repair man (not happening) or I could return it to the store and get another television to replace it.
I wasn’t too fond of the idea of purchasing a second t.v. from the same place. At this point, I came amazingly close to losing it. That would mean I had to undo everything I had done, securely pack it all back up, and then somehow get it back to the store.
I knew it would not fit in my car and I certainly wouldn’t be able to get it into the store, as the particular store where purchased, as far as I knew, did not have that convenience of meeting you at the curb to unload the merchandise. I was able to print out a return label. I now had to flag down my mailman to come pick it up. That ended up being the easy part. When my mailman saw the size of the box, he looked rather flummoxed.
I asked him if he had a dolly, but he didn’t.
I told him he and I could carry it to his truck, as it didn’t weigh all that much. Fortunately, after jockeying things around in his mail truck, he made enough room to slide in the television.
It was at this point that my next-door neighbor arrived home, wondering just what was going on.
I told her the whole story and said I now had to order another television online because even though I found a similar television at another local store, I can’t fit items this large in my car.
She insisted we immediately jump into her SUV and go get the television. How nice is that?
Off we went to the store where I bought the television. It was loaded into her car and she and I got it into my house.
She also helped me unpack it and we got it set up on the console. Some things are so much easier when you have a helper.
She went home and I was able to get everything working with no glitches this time. When I first began writing these monthly articles, I mentioned that I thought they might be helpful for some of us who find ourselves alone, having to deal with the trials and tribulations of life.
This was my latest trial and tribulation. I’m sure there will be more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.