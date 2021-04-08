Growing up in the Midwest, I’ve seen and lived through my share of snow. I played in it, drove in it, had snow stuffed down the back of my neck, and experienced frozen feet from ice skating that seriously hurt while thawing out. Good memories!
Once I moved to sunny California, not much snow has been seen on a regular basis.
Driving to the snow is fun, my choice. Living in the snow is not for me anymore.
I have often said I never used to get as cold while living in Michigan as I have experienced here. My explanation for that is that I used to dress a whole lot warmer than I do here.
My clothes were warmer.
I didn’t leave the house without gloves, scarves, hats, boots, and an exceptionally warm coat.
Does our blood really get thinner? No, it does not.
When it snows here, it is such an anomaly that everyone seems to be riveted, including me.
I recall several years ago while I was still working, it suddenly started to snow. I was on the second floor of my building and the snow was coming down fast and furiously.
There were large windows across one wall in the area where I worked, so we could see the snow quite well.
Despite that, almost everyone in my department ran downstairs and outside to be in the snow. For some, it was the first time they had ever seen snow in person.
I think many of us have been enjoying the weather we have experienced recently.
Rain, hail, snow, sleet, and something called graupel, or soft hail.
I love hearing the hail stones, bouncing off my windows. We cannot take enough photographs of the beauty it leaves on the nearby mountains.
Some mornings, I open the drapes and see the snow-covered hills for the first time after a storm and it literally takes my breath away. It almost looks like a painting.
While I look forward to warmer weather and being outside more, this winter has provided us with a needed distraction. I so appreciate the magnificence of nature and all the beauty that surrounds us daily.
Take the time to soak it all in.
This is the first year since I have lived in Sun Lakes that I recall having snow more than once in the same winter.
It has been surprising and spectacular all at the same time.
Several of my plants have not enjoyed the icy cold temperatures and have disappeared, never to be seen again. I’m sure my more tropical plants are very confused right now. I look forward to replacing them with more resilient varieties.
I am also looking forward to being out on my patio in the afternoons and evenings, hopefully to catch up on a year’s worth of missed time with friends. I know we are all anxious to get back to some normalcy and the great times we are used to having.
And speaking of normalcy, we look ahead at this time to Charity Week, being outside participating in long forgotten activities we used to take for granted.
Being deprived of so much we formerly enjoyed for a whole year, makes us more appreciative about getting back to those fun times.
I especially feel badly for those who moved into our beautiful community just as things were being shut down.
They have not had the chance to experience the true Sun Lakes lifestyle, firing on all cylinders. We have such a boundless social network available to us right at our fingertips.
Make sure to take advantage of all that is offered, even just to try things out to see if it’s a good fit for you.
Get out there and have fun and enjoy life once again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.