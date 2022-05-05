Smartphone photo class fun and informative

Smartphone photo class

Award winning Redlands photographer, Bruce Herwig, conducted a two-day class recently on taking and editing photos on your smartphone.

 Anita Lawrence

Award winning Redlands photographer, Bruce Herwig, recently conducted a two-day class sponsored by the Recreation Department on how to take and edit photos on your smartphone.

If the name sounds familiar, Bruce is the son of Sun Lakes’ residents Bruce and Carol Herwig and Carol also attended the fun and informative class with a number of other Sun Lakes residents on April 2 and 9.

The convenience of use, as well as the quality of the cameras on smartphones have been so dramatically improved in recent years that many people use their smartphones for family and vacation photos instead of using a regular camera.

Herwig, assisted by his good friend Joe Biesek, shared his love of photography along with his favorite tips and tricks for taking better photos with a smartphone.

The class included instruction, photo walks, information on how to incorporate the basics of composition, color and style into your photographs, information on editing apps, hands-on editing, and group critiques.

It was a fun and informative two weeks of instruction.

If you missed this opportunity to learn more about taking photos on your smartphone (iPhone or Android) be on the lookout, Herwig plans on doing another class in the fall.

