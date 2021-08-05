I. Who doomed the Hindenburg?
Several months ago, I wrote an article about the unknown persons in history. One I identified was the unknown saboteur that probably caused the Hindenburg disaster in 1937. It is now known that there was no such individual.
Captain Max Pruss (1890-1960) was in command of the German airship Hindenburg as the very large Zeppelin approached the landing area at the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey just outside of New York City on May 6, 1937. Because of very rainy weather, Pruss was about twelve hours behind the schedule dictated by his superiors back in Germany. So his first concern was to get the airship on the ground so a quick turnaround could be executed. There was a problem, however. The aircraft, designated LZ-129, was significantly tail heavy. Was there a hydrogen leak in one of the aft ballonets that held the lifting gas?
The prudent action would have been to delay the landing until riggers could inspect for a leak and, if one was found, make the necessary repairs. But very much like another captain, Edward Smith of the Titanic, 25 years earlier, Pruss decided to press on, regardless of the danger. It was a fatal mistake. In only a few minutes, the airship would be destroyed in a fiery explosion.
In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, both the Germans and the Americans were fairly well convinced that the loss was the work of some disgruntled anti-Nazi on board the airship. But neither government wanted that as an explanation so both put forth the idea that the Hindenburg was just the very unfortunate victim of a freak accident.
Now, after nearly 85 years, it has been determined by experts that was exactly the case. Working in tandem, scientists at Cal Tech in the U.S. along with their counterparts at the Zeppelin museum in Germany, carefully pieced together what happened on that fateful May evening.
They were helped by a newly discovered film made of the landing by an interested onlooker. Handed down through at least two generations, the hand held movie was presented to the museum for their use. Unlike the other recordings of the disaster that showed the LZ-129 approaching the landing pylon head-on, this film showed the airship in a side view. One can first see the dropping of the landing lines, and then approximately two minutes later the flames start at the rear of the ship and then roar forward toward the gondola.
By building a detailed replica of a portion of the outer skin of the ship, the experts in California were able to prove that the entire skin when wet with rain and salt from the voyage over the ocean at low altitude functioned exactly like an electronic capacitor. It stored a charge of static electricity. When the landing ropes became wet enough to transmit a current — it took almost two minutes exactly — the capacitor discharged, thus igniting the leaking hydrogen.
Captain Pruss did something right. He rode the gondola to the ground and then pulled his radio operator to safety through the roaring inferno. He, like so many others, always blamed a saboteur. But the real culprits were the members of the American congress.
In 1927, either fearful of long-range zeppelins that could bomb U.S. territory or the desire to give American airships a distinct advantage (or both), Congress passed a law restricting the transfer of helium gas to any other country. This restriction applied to friend and foe alike. With a lifting capacity roughly eight percent less than hydrogen, inert helium is absolutely safe.
Had the Hindenburg been filled with helium as the Germans originally desired, the tragedy could have been avoided.
Would that have led to better German-American relations and a fleet of large airships today? Who knows.
II. A terrible increase in firepower
On Aug. 1, 1966, a deranged 25-year old ex-Marine named Charles Whitman killed his wife, his mother and a university employee. He eventually climbed to the top of the tower on the University of Texas campus in Austin. Then for the next hour and a half, Whitman opened fire on anyone within range in downtown Austin. Whitman used a .35 calibre Remington pump-action hunting rifle, a more modern for the time version of the lever-action Winchester western rifle from the late 1800s.
As in the Winchester, Whitman had to load each cartridge into the Remington one shell at a time.
Efforts to dislodge Whitman from the tower failed early on. A helicopter was used to attack him but was not successful when Whitman returned fire and the helicopter retreated. All of this action played out on national TV in black and white that evening. Whitman’s killing spree, in the mind of most observers, marked the beginning of the era of mass shootings in the U.S.
By the time Whitman was killed by an Austin police officer, armed with only his service revolver, and aided by a civilian volunteer, the ex-Marine had killed fifteen unfortunate persons on the streets below, plus another victim that would eventually die of his wounds thirty-five years later in 2001. He also had wounded thirty-one others, most very seriously.
Note: An examination of Whitman’s brain by the local medical examiner found a significant growth deep in the organ. Did that cause his rampage? It remains an open question until this day.
Now, fast forward a little over fifty years to Las Vegas in the year 2017.
Mimicking Whitman’s idea, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year old man from the nearby town of Mesquite, Nevada, rented a room at the Mandalay Casino Resort in downtown Las Vegas. He insisted on having a reservation on one of the upper floors with a view of the sell-out crowd that would attend a very large concert that weekend. Like Whitman, Paddock loaded his weaponry into large suitcases and transported them to his vantage point. Rather than having a rudimentary weapon like Whitman’s, this 21st century, mass shooter used a military style assault rifle —the civilian AR-15 — a clone of the Army’s M-16.
Easily reloaded using large capacity clips (illegal in California and some other states but not in Nevada), Paddock could lay down an almost continuous rain of fire on the crowd below.
He also had equipped his AR-15 with a “bump-stock,” which allowed fully automatic operation (it became a machine gun!).
By the time Paddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the Las Vegas police, he had been able to fire on the people below for just under an hour but most of his estimated 1000 rounds were fired in just ten minutes starting at 10:05 p.m. His totals were staggering. He had managed to kill 60 people outright, while wounding over 400. In the resulting panic, another 400 were injured. As of this writing, the mass shooting in Las Vegas holds the record for casualties.
Although there are some differences, the comparisons of 1966 with 2017 are stark. The vast amount of firepower that the Las Vegas madman had over his Texas counterpart fifty years earlier are truly amazing. And why do they exist? They exist because the U.S. as a society chooses to do nothing to stop the flow of military weapons into the general population. Recently, a Federal judge struck down a California law outlawing weapons like the AR-15, all while comparing such a firearm to a Swiss Army knife. Will nothing ever be done?
III. The future that never was
Back in the 1950s, I became a fan of Raymond Chandler’s novels set in the far off land of Southern California.
Later, I moved on to those by James M. Cain, James Elroy, Ross MacDonald and, most recently, Michael Connelly.
Some how I had missed those by Robert Crais until a few years ago. Crais books are unique in that they really have two principal characters rather than a single protagonist like in the creations of the other novelists. The first character is a very good detective, Elvis Cole, who dresses like an out-of-date hippie. His partner, Joe Pike, is an ex-LAPD officer and a somewhat disturbed individual.
Often, Crais has Cole muse about something that has nothing to do with the rest of the story but is very thought-provoking. In one of his latest creations, Cole is driving toward Griffith Park and remarks with some regret: “Griffith Observatory lay dead ahead, a bright gold star beneath the overcast, calling for a future that could have been.”
For those of us born on either end of WWII or during the war itself, we can remember how bright the future appeared at the end of the 1950s and the early years of the ‘60s. It seemed to be as bright as a newly minted half-dollar that was constructed with real silver. But it was not to be. Hyperspace passenger planes, 300 mph trains and colonies in space never materialized.
Instead, we got endless, unsuccessful wars and the hollowing out of the middle-class. Climate change and pandemics, along with the collapse of the outstanding physical infrastructure taken fo granted in 1960, became the real future. We did get smart phones and the internet which, together, are slowly destroying civilization as we knew it.
National politics has morphed from compromise to total disfunction. One party is only interested in holding power while its voting base shrinks. They remain relevant only because of the undemocratic senate (where Wyoming with a population of 600,000 has the same representation as does California with 40 million) and huge support from their corporate sponsors and deeppocket backers. The other major party seems to spend their time fighting among the various special interest groups that make up the organization. They often cannot make up their collective minds on what is actually important.
Hence, with these two national parties, anything positive for the general public rarely gets done. Fights over Confederate statues and who can use what restrooms take up so much of the time.
And, the responsible media, on their last legs, leave so much unsaid and uncovered.
Perhaps, with a great deal of luck, the reverse will happen in the rest of this very disappointing (thus far.) 21st century; that somehow, the future that looks so bleak at present will be far better than expected — but I, for one, don’t count on it.
