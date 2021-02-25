Short stories of the road

Like so many of my age group, my early memories of traveling on the open road have to do with that time before interstate highways, motel chains and “cookie-cutter’ fast food restaurants. Here are three of my favorites.
I. The Rolling Bomb
In the early 1920’s, the city fathers of Fort Worth, Texas, decided that something had to be done about the city streets of their “cow town”.
Some streets downtown were barely passable anytime it rained or snowed.
Many of the roads in rapidly expanding city in North Texas were only paved with gravel while many others were just plain dirt. Choking dust clouds were often encountered by drivers in the long hot summers while mud greeted them at other times of the year.
These streets had to be paved, and paved with something that would last. Like so many cities and towns across the U.S., as well as at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, they made the choice to pave with brick.
Now brick is a very good surface for traction when it is dry, but it becomes very dangerous when wet, particularly when it just starts to rain.
But nothing can approach the lack of traction when brick is coated with the freezing rain that so often occurs in the North Texas winters.
And, the brick surfaces in downtown Fort Worth weren’t paved over with asphalt until the early 1960s.
One of my friends from our junior college in Arlington had hopped up a 1950 Chevrolet Club Coupe.
One of the cheapest ways to upgrade a Chevy in those days before the then new Chevy V8 became readily available, was to install a GMC truck motor.
These engines were about 25% larger in displacement but still fit perfectly into the Chevrolet car engine bay. This would allow a Chevy to run with the still very popular Ford flathead V8s.
Particularly if one discarded the poor Chevy gearbox and replaced it with a much better one from an upper series GM make.
This is what my friend, Tom, had accomplished. His Chevy was, indeed, a “sleeper”.
Tom lived far out on the west side of Fort Worth, and I had spent the night there after an evening of supposedly studying.
Mostly our sessions were mainly gabfests, interlaced with coffee drinking and cigarette smoking.
The next morning we hoped into his Chevy for the short trip to the junior college about 15 miles away in Arlington.
We had to travel straight through downtown as there were no routes around the city center in 1957 ( Today the area is laced with east-west freeways).
The rain during the night had changes to the freezing variety, but it had now stopped, and the sun was trying to break through. Driving very carefully, Tom had made into downtown when we were stopped by a traffic light.
We had just crossed over on to the brick pavement.
I had had problems with the brick streets before and cautioned Tom to take it vey slow.
When the light turned green, Tom crept the Chevy forward in low gear. No problem, thought Tom, as he shifted the floor lever into second and gave the powerful engine a little more gas. That’s when the fun started. The rear end broke loose first, and then we began slowly to skid to the left. Tom did the right thing by trying to steer into the skid without any success.
Fortunately, there was no traffic attempting to move in our direction but there was a far bigger danger ahead.
Because parked directly across the street was a very large propane tank truck — the type that we usually nicknamed a “rolling bomb”. We were heading straight for it! But somehow — I still don’t know how — Tom got the Chevy sliding sideways, almost perfectly parallel to the truck and only a few feet from it. The beast was on my side and I could see the truck getting bigger and bigger.
At the last possible second, the rear tires got a little traction and we moved forward just enough to miss the front bumper of the “rolling bomb”.
We crashed into the curb without any real damage.
Needless to say, we didn’t make it to class that day.
II. 50 Miles To The Next Town
When I was a senior at the University of Texas in Austin, one of my roommates was a campus character that I will call Earl.
Earl flaunted and disregarded every university regulation. For example, he illegally cooked in our dorm room using a battered electric hotplate. This was very dangerous as the old building had been converted from a wooden WWI barracks somewhere back in the 1920s.
Earl had some money making — or money saving — projects as well. He became an expert forger of counterfeit campus parking permits that would allow lowly students such as himself to park in the faculty lots. His work would have made a CIA or British MI-6 expert envious.
He hot-wired the dorm payphone (the only phone in the building) so that we upperclassmen who knew the system never paid.
Although he was a fairly good student, Earl did only the bare minimum necessary to graduate.
He had two loves in his life; his girlfriend in San Angelo out in far West Texas and his 1955 Ford.
He would often travel the 300 miles each way to San Angelo over a weekend, driving all through Friday night.
Once he took a freshman with him. This young fellow later told me a harrowing tale about being chased by another car out in the desert and how Earl dealt with the situation.
Here’s how I recall the still amazed freshman telling me his story:
“Can’t you get any more out of this Ford,” I shouted out over the wind.
“I’ve got her on the floor now. A 110 is about all she will do,” Earl shouted back.
Looking back, I spoke loudly with only a slight tremor, “It looks like a late model Olds — a ’58 or ’59. I don’t think we can outrun him. Slow down and maybe he’ll just go around. Maybe he’s tired of playing bumper tag at this speed.”
“Nah, I already tried that while you were asleep. I slowed down to 25 or 30. That’s when he hit us the first time and woke you up.”
“Well, we’ve got to do something. It’s the middle of the night and it’s fifty miles to the next town.”
Earl thought for what seemed forever and then exclaimed, “I’ve got an idea that just might work! Look for a place where we can pull off into some loose gravel.”
After what seemed to be an eternity, I spotted a pull-off used by the Texas Highway Department. “There, see that area ahead where the road veers left. There’s your gravel! What are you going to try?,” I screamed.
Earl had already spotted the turn-off, too, as he hit the brakes hard and downshifted into second. The Olds driver almost lost it but recovered as we both entered the gravel at about 35 mph.
“What now,” I yelled.
“Watch this. Check out his headlights. We’re going to blind the SOB!”
With that, Earl double-clutched the Ford down into low gear(no small feat on that model at 35 mph). He then floored the accelerator. Gravel, like machine gun fire, rained rearward as both tires broke loose. I spun around to see the first of the Olds’ four headlights wink out.
“You’ve got one, two, three an….four!”, I exclaimed.
As we pulled back on to the blacktop, Earl chuckled, “Well, it’s still there or four hours until daylight.”
And I added after a very long sigh of relief, “And it’s 50 miles to the next town.”
Knowing Earl as I did, I found the freshman’s story very believable. I still do.
III. The White Flag
The first time I came to California, I rode high up in the pitching and rolling cabin of a Greyhound Vista Cruiser.
It was in the early winter of 1956-57 that my bus took the road from Phoenix through Indio via old US 70 and then on the fabled Route 66 into Los Angeles.
The desert towns like Indio that now houses so many retirees and “snowbirds” in the winter months were then only very small way-stations.
Indio then consisted of a combination gas station, cafe and bus stop and little else.
Between these very small hamlets, there was nothing to be seen other than signs from earlier times.
Sometimes one could see signs from the 19th century such as the skulls and skeletons from the horses and mules that had long ago perished from the fierce desert heat. Or maybe broken wheels or the other pieces that were once part of covered wagons. More often, the debris were from a time then only about a couple of decades in the past — signs of the almost biblical migration during the Great Depression when the “Oakies and “Arkies” and Texans (among others) headed west to California in search of the American Dream. The desert floor was still littered with marks of their passing such as radiators, wheels, axles and other various car and truck parts.
More often that not, my bus encountered vehicles that were almost whole, abandoned to literally rust away in silence. I have not forgotten these scenes in the intervening almost seventy years.
Almost forty years after my bus ride to LA, in the summer of 1996, I was headed in the opposite direction toward Texas on Interstate 40. After a very hot night in Needles on the California-Arizona border, I decided to take a side trip and travel east to Kingman via a part of old Route 66 still passable with a passenger vehicle.
I left early, but the heat was already very evident as the battered thermometer on the motel patio wall read almost 90 degrees just before 6 a.m. Leaving the motel, I drove across the modern bridge than spanned the Colorado River and then exited onto the old highway made famous by folksingers and historians alike. After leaving the interstate, the old road curved up into the foothills. It passed through Oatman, Arizona, where Clark Gable and Carol Lombard had supposedly spent their honeymoon sometime before WWII. In Oatman, I didn’t see a soul. I thought that some of the business in the town would be opening later but I wouldn’t have taken bets on it. After the climb above Oatman, the old road leveled out and became an almost modern two-lane with wide shoulders — in remarkable shape for a route sidelined for more than twenty years at the time.
Then, I saw something that reminded me of my trip back in 1956. I had just topped a small rise when it first came into view. It was an old Model A Ford truck from the very early 1930s. I pulled over to the shoulder, parked and got out for a closer look. Some parts of the truck were missing but, basically, it was still intact. The front wheels were long gone and had been replaced by concrete blocks. But the rear wheels were still there and one rear tire was still inflated. But what really caught my attention at first sight was the engine compartment. The hood was nowhere to be seen.
The motor was still there but wedged between the block and the frame was a long pole about three inches in diameter. This pole had to be at least twelve to fifteen feet long and was pointing upward at a high angle. A large white flag, rough cut, and about two by three feet, flew from the top of this pole.
As I drove on toward Kingman and back into the1990s, I couldn’t stop wondering about the white flag. Was it the work of modern pranksters or did it mark the end of a dream more than six decades earlier? I guess I will never know the answer.
