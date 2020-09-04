I recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with Shirley Paszinski when she contacted me about a photo her late husband, Jack, had taken.
The photo was taken from the backyard of their new home on Riviera Avenue, looking north across Sun Lakes Boulevard toward the San Gorgonio Mountain range before homes were built on the north side of Sun Lakes.
While we were talking about the photo, I learned much more about this very interesting lady who has been a Sun Lakes resident for 32 years.
The Paszinski’s came out to the new community of Sun Lakes which opened in 1987 and purchased a lot where their future home would be built.
After they sold their home in Playa del Rey and were awaiting their new home to be completed, the couple who had traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada in their RV, hit the road to explore more of the country.
After several months in their RV, they moved into their new home on Aug. 8, 1988.
While this photo provides a look back at our community long before many of us became residents, I discovered a backstory about Shirley and Jack that is quite captivating.
The couple met in their home state of Illinois and had plans to be married.
However, the Army had other plans for Jack and he was drafted in April of 1951.
He reported for basic training and was able to come home the night before the two were married on Nov. 10, 1951.
Shirley recalled pulling the wedding together in just a week’s time and didn’t see her groom in his Army uniform until she walked down the aisle.
The newlyweds spent their honeymoon driving from Belleville, Ill. to Camp Stoneman, 40 miles northeast of San Francisco.
The camp located in Pittsburgh, Calif. was a major staging area for the Army in World War II and the Korean War and was decommissioned as a military post in 1954.
Upon their arrival, they checked into their hotel and Shirley accompanied Jack to Camp Stoneman to check into his barracks.
She waited in the car for her new husband and when Jack reappeared some three hours later, he had 15 minutes to say goodbye as he was being shipped out immediately to Korea.
He gave her the keys to the car and the hotel room and left his new bride with just a little over $100 in cash.
Before his departure he recommended that she drive to her aunt and uncle’s home in Maywood located in Southern California.
Shirley was 21 and it was 1951, which was a much different time for women than it is today.
She told me that she had never been behind the wheel of Jack’s car and had never driven on a freeway before, but plucked up her courage and drove to Southern California.
She had taken a three-week vacation from her job at the phone company to come to California with Jack and stayed with her aunt and uncle for a brief time before departing on the four-day drive back to Illinois.
It was unusual to see a woman driving alone, cross-country in 1951 and several good Samaritans helped her along her journey home.
The couple returned to California in 1974 when they made the move to the Golden State permanently.
Shirley retired from AT&T after 33 years working in both Illinois and California.
After their move to Sun Lakes, Shirley and Jack were involved in the many activities offered here.
They loved hosting 4th of July barbecues in their neighborhood, participating in chili cook-offs and square-dancing.
Shirley was also involved with many different types of crafts that included ceramics, china painting, needlepoint, Swedish weave and crocheting.
With all of those crafts, she was a regular participant in Sun Lakes Craft Shows and was also a member of the Lady 9’ers for many years.
Sadly, Jack passed away in 2005, but Shirley has continued to enjoy her time living in what she calls “heaven” at Sun Lakes.
Shirley has kept busy since the pandemic began by coloring 50 adult coloring books using various types of medium (gel pens, pencils, pens and brushes).
Born in 1930, during the Great Depression, Shirley told me there wasn’t any money for coloring books during that time so she is making up for lost time now by indulging in a childhood pleasure that fills many hours of her day.
