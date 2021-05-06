May 6, 2020
(Note: In 1962, Fletcher Knebel and Charles Bailey II wrote a popular political novel with that title about a planned military coup against a fictional U.S. president who had a very low approval rating. Two years later in 1964, it was made into a very thought-provoking movie with a screenplay written by the Twilight Zone creator, Rod Serling. In that period of American history, such a thing as a military coup did seem very far-fetched, but today with the current political climate, nothing seems impossible, or even improbable. If you haven’t read it or seen the movie, I really recommend it.)
With that title in mind, let’s look at a set of real seven days in May. All have made a difference to our life today-some more than others. We will start with Friday, May 7, 1915.
1) May 7, 1915:
It is a clear day that Friday off the coast of Ireland as the pride of the British Cunard line, the Lusitania, is nearing port.
But the passengers have been warned in New York by the German embassy that any allied vessel is subject to attack by U-boats. The threat is carried out when the U-20 fires a single torpedo, striking the starboard bow of the liner. A massive second explosion dooms the ship that then sinks in eighteen minutes.
Over 1100 lives are lost including over 100 Americans. The event begins the start of the long path to the U.S. entry into WWI that results in an Allied victory. Without the US involvement, it is very likely that the Great War would have ended in a stalemate and the world today would be quite different.
2) May 9, 1945:
That blustery Wednesday in Britain, the allies celebrated the end of WWII in Europe. The victory celebration, designated Victory in Europe or V-E day marked the end of Nazi Germany and all it stood for.
3) May 10, 1940:
It was very different almost exactly Dive years earlier. That Friday, King George VI had had enough so he asked Winston Churchill to form a new government with the old warrior as Prime Minister.
The disgraced outgoing PM, Neville Chamberlain, was destined to be relegated to the ash heap of history. It would be a long slog, particularly in the beginning, but both king and PM would triumph. One shudders to think what would have been the result should they have failed.
4) May 12, 1912:
That Sunday marked the first nationwide celebration of Mother’s Day in the U.S. Formally declared a national holiday later by President Woodrow Wilson, the holiday has been celebrated every year since including May 9th this year.
5) May 21, 1927:
It was an early Saturday morning in the French capitol. It was still dark as crowds gathered at the main airport, Le Bourget. They were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the American daredevil, Charles Lindberg, who was trying to fly nonstop from New York to Paris to claim a $25,000 prize (worth at least one million today). But the runway had no landing lights.
When the crowd heard the sound of the plane approaching from the west, some quick-witted individuals drove their cars to either side of the airstrip.
Other drivers promptly joined these individuals; so many with their headlights blazing, that Lindberg, had no trouble landing.
He was soon mobbed and quickly celebrated in both Europe and America. A quarter century after his flight, commercial airliners made the same trip in less than half the time. The age of transoceanic air travel had begun. Just imagine a world where it still took days to cross the Atlantic.
6) May 23, 1934:
The early morning heat in Bienville Parish in northwest Louisiana that Wednesday could already be felt by the six lawmen that waited for the criminal duo of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.
Tipped off by one of their confederates in hope of a reduced sentence, veteran Texas Ranger Frank Hamer led a group of four Texas and two Louisiana police ofDicers.
The pair had been staying with the tipster’s family so Hamer convinced the father to park his old truck of the road in an effort to slow down Barrow, who nearly always drove “flat out”.
Soon, they heard the sound of a 1934 Ford V8 coming very fast. When Clyde slowed to check out the truck, all the lawmen opened Dire.
At least 130 rounds hit the Ford and both Bonnie and Clyde were certainly killed instantly.
When later that year in June in Chicago, an FBI team led by Melvin Purvis gunned down John Dillinger and that October in East Liverpool, Ohio, another Purvis group killed Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd, the era of fast-driving, machine gun toting desperadoes was effectively over.
In the intervening eighty plus years, many couples have been described as modern versions of Bonnie and Clyde but most have fallen well short of the best known pair of criminal lovers.
7) May 28, 1914:
There is dense fog on the St. Lawrence river that Friday morning.
The outbound Canadian Pacific liner, The Empress of Ireland is heading out to sea when she collides with an inbound freighter.
She capsizes and then sinks rapidly, taking more passenger lives than the infamous Titanic two years earlier.
The losses are soon overwhelmed by WWI so the Empress is mostly forgotten until explored by Robert Ballard in the 1990s.
Those are my seven days in May.
What would you choose?
