Second time is the charm

Congratulations to Marilyn Knowles on her hole-in-one on the par three fifth hole of the Championship Course during Women’s Club play on Dec. 2.
This is her second ace, and both were on the same hole.
Marilyn and her husband Larry were Founders of Sun Lakes, buying their home in 1987.
Both were golfers and very active supporters of the men’s and women’s clubs, as well as the Travelers Golf Club that held away trips for many years. Larry has since passed away, but their son is a teaching pro at Alta Vista.
“He has never had a hole in one and I think he’s a little mad at me,” she laughed.
Knowles will receive $100 for her hole-in-one plus the money for closest to the pin on that hole as it was during a regular tournament day.
But true to her always generous nature, she bought drinks for the entire field at the luncheon that followed the game. Congratulations.
