Marilyn Knowles

Marilyn Knowles

Congratulations to Marilyn Knowles on her hole-in-one on the par three fifth hole of the Championship Course during Women’s Club play on Dec. 2.

This is her second ace, and both were on the same hole.

Marilyn and her husband Larry were Founders of Sun Lakes, buying their home in 1987.

Both were golfers and very active supporters of the men’s and women’s clubs, as well as the Travelers Golf Club that held away trips for many years. Larry has since passed away, but their son is a teaching pro at Alta Vista.

“He has never had a hole in one and I think he’s a little mad at me,” she laughed.

Knowles will receive $100 for her hole-in-one plus the money for closest to the pin on that hole as it was during a regular tournament day.

But true to her always generous nature, she bought drinks for the entire field at the luncheon that followed the game. Congratulations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Wine Club to hold inaugural event

Wine Club to hold inaugural event

The Sun Lakes Wine Club will hold its Inaugural Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Event on Saturday, January 22. This will be a Members Only Event and will be held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 5 until 9 pm.

Tree lighting tradition resumes

Tree lighting tradition resumes

Sun Lakers, able once again to come together for celebration showed up in full force for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that officially kicks off the Holiday Season. Each District draws a location for their tree, and from the front gate to the front doors of the clubhouse there is a parad…

Second time is the charm

Second time is the charm

Congratulations to Marilyn Knowles on her hole-in-one on the par three fifth hole of the Championship Course during Women’s Club play on Dec. 2.

Art League News

Art League News

At the November meeting of the Art League new officers for 2022 were elected. They are President, Sharon Salcido; 1st Vice President, Lori Worby; Secretary, Shirley Anderson; and Treasurer, Carol Cole. As the new Art League Board, they will meet in December to make plans for the New Year. We…