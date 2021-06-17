The Monster Scramble is one of the most popular events of Charity Week, selling out quickly every year.
In light of “Island Dreams”, it was cleverly renamed the SeaMonster Scramble.
A full field started at the 8 a.m. shotgun on a beautiful Thursday morning at the Executive Course.
Most were in the spirit of the theme, decorating their golf carts or sporting Island attire.
The game format is a standard four person scramble, but with unique twists along the way. Each hole presents its own challenge.
All were sponsored by a Sun Lakes Club or District, entitling them to create whatever mayhem they could dream up for the contestants.
Perhaps golfers were required to putt with a tennis ball or a pickle ball.
On one hole, golfers had to tee off with a cut down driver.
Hole seven mandated that instead of a golf ball, everyone had to take their tee shot using a marshmallow.
There was the obligatory “day at the beach” with the golf pros at the thirteenth.
For a $5 donation, one of the staff would drive the ball and give you a margarita.
A Callaway scoring system was used and prizes awarded to the top teams in the Mixed and Women’s Flights.
There were also several awards for closest to the pin.
A luncheon followed in the ballroom, and each player was given a raffle ticket for a chance to win a variety of donated prizes.
Each team had the opportunity for a photo op using some creative and funny props in front of a paradise backdrop.
Congratulations to all of the winners in both flights. Below are the teams that took first place:
Mixed Flight: Beverly Simmons, Linda Hanley, Chris Mitchell, Jason Ewals. Ladies Flight: Ann Delisi, Jean Dobson, Soni Jackson, Kay Rawle
There were closest to the pin prizes on six of the holes and each winner received a $25 gift certificate.
They were: Jim Smith on 3; Liz Klein (who is a new golfer) on 7; Gary Jackson on 8; Jim Close on 9; Dokcha Hong on 12: Stan Stambaugh on 17.
For straightest drive on hole 15, Ann Delisi took home the prize.
Marsha Midgett once again spearheaded the tournament along with her co chairs John and Judy Jones who did a fantastic job.
Thank you goes to all of the volunteers who helped with set up, serving and being out on the course during the day: Don and Rita Laundreaux, Marcy Tierney, Sandy Moyer, Randy and Debbie Robbins, Cyndy and Neil Barry, Joanne Nevins and Rick Dalton.
Thanks to the golf and restaurant staff, and to every volunteer who spent time putting this together, sitting at a hole, decorating, sponsoring and planning a great SeaMonster Scramble!
A big thank you goes out to Linda Hanley and Bank of Hemet for sponsoring once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.