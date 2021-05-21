The Charity Week Shootout has been re-imagined this year. Due to the limiting COVID factor, outside Pros were not lined up to play in the Saturday Shootout or the Sunday ProAm. But new versions of both tournaments have been implemented and promise to be even more fun.
There have been only a few teams to sign up for the Seahorse Shootout due to some questions and confusion about format and qualifying. This article strives to clarify both issues.
Golfers do not have to play in the Sunday game to play in the shootout; it is a separate event this year. In essence, this is just a larger version of the fun “Horserace” games Sun Lakers have played over summer months in previous years. They are seeking a minimum of 10 men’s and 10 women’s teams to a maximum of 20 each for this event, so there are still plenty of openings.
Here is how it works:
On the front nine holes of the Championship Course, men only teams will compete against each other and on the back nine, women only teams will do the same. Each race will be run by our Pro Shop with the assistance of Marshals. Spectators are encouraged to follow along and cheer on their favorite teams.
The format is a two person, alternate shot with elimination of the highest score after each hole. There will be a two-hole aggregate score before the first elimination. Then teams with the highest score on each hole will be eliminated over each of the remaining holes. There will be a “chip off” contest for ties on any hole, which will be monitored by Marshals.
Both the men and women’s divisions will award win, place and show prizes determined by the final hole outcome.
All golfers must have a current GHIN to quality, but the contest is team handicapped to level the field.
Every team has a chance of winning and it doesn’t matter if teams have a handicap of 10 or 40. There is no minimum or maximum player handicap because the NET score of each hole determines elimination.
Players may partner with a guest from outside of Sun Lakes as long as they have a current GHIN number.
After the shoot-out, there will be a party on the Veranda with small plate hors d’oeuvres and the Charity Bar will be open. Non participants, spectators and spouses may purchase a ticket for just the after-party at $15 per person but must sign up and pay in advance.
The Seahorse Shootout takes place on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. and the cost to play in this unique event is just $35 per person all inclusive - $20 for the shoot-out and $15 for the after party happy hour on the Veranda.
Entry forms for the shoot-out and forms for non-participants who would like to attend the after party are available in the MCH and in both Pro Shops.
If you still have questions, please contact Sandy Cooper at (951) 769-3304, Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569 or stop by the Pro Shop and speak to Brian Garlington.
Grab a partner and sign up by May 29.
