Over the next several months I will be shining a spotlight on employees in the Food and Beverage Department who have over ten years of service working at Sun Lakes.
Last year I wrote an article about Marsha Rousseau who works at the Sun Lakes bar and celebrated 25 years of service on May 11, 2019.
I knew we had many long-term employees working in the Food and Beverage Department, but I was very surprised to learn that there are seventeen employees who meet that criteria.
While these employees have been working here for many years, many residents may not know who they are, and perhaps these articles will help our residents learn more about these dedicated employees.
This week I am spotlighting Scott Nelson, the assistant food and beverage manager.
During our interview, I asked Scott the following questions and these were his responses.
How many years have you been working at Sun Lakes?
I began working as a busser in the restaurant in 2002 and will celebrate 18 years with Sun Lakes in June.
What is your education or special training in the Food Service Industry?
I completed the two year Culinary Arts Program at San Bernardino College.
Prior to coming to Sun Lakes, what other experience do you have in the Food Service Industry?
As a teenager, my mother ran a banquet facility in San Gabriel. During mysummer vacations, I would help out in the kitchen with food preparation and clean-up.
What does your job at Sun Lakes entail?
My job includes assisting the Food and Beverage Manager in overseeing the entire Food and Beverage Department Operations at Sun Lakes.
Day-to-day activities consist of coordinating with management staff, scheduling, payroll, invoicing, menu planning and coordinating banquet events.
If a resident wants to plan a birthday party or an anniversary at the Main Clubhouse, Scott would be the person to see.
What is the favorite part of your job?
Interfacing with the customers and working to ensure that residents enjoy their dining experience is the most rewarding part of his job.
Do you welcome suggestions from residents?
Yes, I have an open door policy and always welcome feedback and suggestions from our residents.
What do you like to do in your time off for enjoyment or relaxation?
I enjoy trying new craft beers and home brewing. In addition, I am a huge Dodgers fan and I attend between 5-6 games a year at Dodger Stadium and I catch the rest on television.
Scott and his wife, Jasmine, have been married for three years and enjoy traveling.
On their honeymoon, they went on their dream destination when they traveled to Ireland, Scotland, and England.
