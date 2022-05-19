 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scenes from the Potluck Players

A group of actors called Potluck Players performed a variety of entertaining scenes at the North Clubhouse last month, directed by Mary Flynn.

Potluck Players

The Potluck Players left to right: John Hasha, Joyce Close, Dave Huetten, Sherry Pritikin, Pam Loberger, Harriet Briant, Mary Flynn and Tom May.

“Mary Queen of Scots” featured Pam Loberger as Mary and Harriet Briant as Queen Elizabeth; “Getting Old” featured Joyce Close and John Hasha; “First Love” featured Harriet Briant and John Hasha; “Sunbonnet Sue” was a monologue by Pam Loberger; “Pet Shop” featured Sherry Pritikin and Mary Flynn; and “Who’s on First” featured Dave Huetten and Tom May.

Also presented was an improvised scene at a train station, featuring John Hasha, Sherry Pritikin, and Mary Flynn.

Future presentations by the Potluck Players are planned. Stay tuned for more information.

Potluck Players

Sherry Pritikin (left) and Mary Flynn.
Potluck Players

Pam Loberger (left) and Harriet Briant.
Potluck Players

Joyce Close and John Hasha.
Potluck Players

Harriet Briant and John Hasha.
Potluck Players

Dave Huetten (left) and Tom May (right).
Potluck Players

Left to right: Mary Flynn, John Hasha, and Sherry Pritikin
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section