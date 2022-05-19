Scenes from the Potluck Players

A group of actors called Potluck Players performed a variety of entertaining scenes at the North Clubhouse last month, directed by Mary Flynn.
“Mary Queen of Scots” featured Pam Loberger as Mary and Harriet Briant as Queen Elizabeth; “Getting Old” featured Joyce Close and John Hasha; “First Love” featured Harriet Briant and John Hasha; “Sunbonnet Sue” was a monologue by Pam Loberger; “Pet Shop” featured Sherry Pritikin and Mary Flynn; and “Who’s on First” featured Dave Huetten and Tom May.
Also presented was an improvised scene at a train station, featuring John Hasha, Sherry Pritikin, and Mary Flynn.
Future presentations by the Potluck Players are planned. Stay tuned for more information.