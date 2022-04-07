Save the date for Makua Hula’s upcoming show

Save Sunday, May 22 for the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers’ upcoming production of “More Aloha from the Islands.” The dancers presented their first show in 2019 and this show, led by Director of Choreography, Perla Williams, will be their second which will feature both Hawaiian and Polynesian dances.
In addition to the dances, singers and comedy acts will be presented by many talented Sun Lakes performers to round out this very entertaining production. Show Director, Joan Lau, promises that this will be the best show that the Makua Hula Dancers have ever presented to the Sun Lakes Community.
Tickets will be on sale from May 9 through May 20 in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. So mark your calendars now for Sunday, May 22 and travel to the South Pacific for “More Aloha from the Islands” with the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers.
You don’t want to miss this spectacular production that will make you feel the Aloha Spirit of the islands.
