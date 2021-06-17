One of the most exciting events of Sun Lakes Charity Week has always been the Pro-Am Shootout.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year, the Pro-Am Golf Tournament could not be scheduled, but thanks to some innovative thinking, both the Tournament and the Shootout were re-imagined.
The Seahorse Shootout took place on Saturday, June 12.
This year, instead of playing alongside a Pro, golfers were able to sign up and pick their own partner.
There were two fields; men on the front nine holes and women on the back nine, each with two officials to preside over the contest.
The format was the same as in previous years, except that both players were amateurs.
Ten teams played a nine hole runoff, alternating shots to each pin.
The pair with the highest score on each hole was eliminated and in the event of a tie, there was a “chip-off”.
The team that chipped their ball furthest from the hole went home.
After three holes, the aggregate score of all teams was tallied, and teams with the highest score were eliminated.
From that point it went hole by hole, eliminating the team with the most shots to the cup, until the final green where the first, second and third place winners were determined.
Dozens of fans followed along in their golf carts, or surrounded the green cheering on these excellent golfers.
Congratulations to the winners.
Men’s Division First Place, Mike Long and Ray Vanyo; Second Place, Bob Blair and Ron Smith; Third Place, Bill Steinwart and Dennis Cisterna.
Women’s Division First Place, Kari Steinwart and Sally Jo Schwartz; Second Place, Carol Feng and Nancy Boyle; Third Place, Sherri Little and Annette Tringham
Thank you to The Lakes Assisted Living for sponsoring this event, to co-chairs Sandy Cooper and Mo Farra, to the Pro Shop staff Brian Garlington and Alex Bidelman, and all of the volunteers who helped during the event: Sharon Kealy Linda Otten, Woody Catalano and Warren Lyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.