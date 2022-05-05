Sandwedge reopens

Members of the weekly Wednesday morning breakfast group are happy that the Sandwedge.

 Anita Lawrence

The Sandwedge reopened for breakfast and lunch on April 20.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 3 the Sandwedge will now be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

My husband and I stopped by on opening day for breakfast and met Gene Fikse, Bert Dones, Ken DeWitt and Chuck Butler who were happy that the Sandwedge was open once again and they could resume their weekly breakfast group that meets each Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Fikse said the group is looking for other Sun Lakes men who would like to join their once-a-week breakfast group; just show up at the Sandwedge at 8 a.m. on Wednesday mornings for breakfast and conversation.

In other restaurant news, the bar and lounge will now be open on Tuesdays from 3 until 8 p.m. for drinks and appetizers.

The Sun Lakes Restaurant, Sandwedge, Bar and Lounge are wonderful amenities and if you haven’t tried them in a while please stop by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack.

I think you will be pleasantly surprised by the excellent quality of the food

being served and the very friendly and competent staff.

For up to the minute information about restaurant days and hours of operation go to the Sun Lakes website, Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook or tune in to Channel 97.

