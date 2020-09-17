Barcelona can best be described at the city of Antoni Gaudi (1852 – 1926), the visionary artist who designed some of Barcelona’s most spectacular architectural treasures.
The city’s crown jewel, the Sagrada Familia (Sacred/Holy Family) was the impetus for our visit and Gaudi’s contribution to the building is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Words and pictures cannot describe the grandeur of this extraordinary and glorious basilica.
It was a hot and steamy July afternoon when we met our guide who explained that 12,000 visitors tour this church every day making it the most visited monument in Spain. Construction began on the exterior of this magnificent edifice in 1882 and continues today, 138 years later. Exquisite sculptures on the exterior of the building tells the story of Christ’s life from birth (the Nativity Façade) to his death at age 33 (the Passion Façade).
The Glory Façade, which is still under construction, will tell of his resurrection. The interior of the basilica is a masterpiece of form, light, and color.
A rainbow of colors bathes the interior of the sanctuary as the sun changes throughout the day painting both cool and warm hues from light captured coming through the stained glass windows. When completed the basilica will have 18 towers with the highest one in the middle representing Christ.
Antoni Gaudi died on June 10, 1926 and work was feverishly moving forward in the hope that the basilica could be completed by the 100-year anniversary of his death in 2026. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the basilica has been temporarily closed to the public since March 2020. Construction work also came to a standstill in March and is not anticipated to resume until the beginning of 2021.
Due to the unforeseen global pandemic, completion of the basilica may be delayed until 2027 or 2028.
One visit to the Sagrada Familia was not enough and I hope to return one day to see the crown jewel of Barcelona once it is competed.
