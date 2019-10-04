Sacred Altar at Ixtépete in Guadalajara, Mexico

As part of our ongoing study of pyramids in Mexico, we further investigated the ruins of Ixtépete which are about four miles from the capital city of Guadalajara.

It is in an industrial area and visitors have access to the ruins.

Our study is on the pre-hispanic ruins of Ixtépete located in an uban setting.

The approach is called urban archeology (the ruins are in an urban or suburb setting).

The area was inhabited between 400 A.D. to 900 A.D. around the fall of Rome in Europe.

This phase is called "El Grillo," where the population migrated from previous Teuchitlán areas and other regions to this rural area.

Not having any previous monuments, Ixtépete was transformed into a ceremonial site with the flourescing of public monuments and religious architecture.

Like their contemporaries in Teotihuacán, Toltec and Mayan areas, the inhabitants built pyramids, platforms and altars as ceremonial centers.

Our method was to survey the main altar of the Ixtépete ruins and interpret its importance.

In general, the site has three main structures; the main pyramid, the monument altar next to it, and a smaller pyramid.

Archeologists tell us that around 600 A.D. this civilization (Teuchitlán) changed and started building closed ceremonial altars in front of or on top of the rectangular pyramid.

The distinct Ixtépete site is the only site where the altar was located on the southside of the pyramid not the top or in front like other sites of the same period.

The altar complex is considered to be the main religious center of the site. Using a compass we measured the direction of the altar monument to be true 90 degrees east.

Like the main pyramid platform the altar complex alignment was probably used to worship the sun's omnipotence.

Its courtyard is closed off to all four sides (North, South, East, and West) suggesting a closed system of worship for only elites and their extended families.

In contrast, the main pyramid platform was an open system probably used by all inhabitants for community celebrations, rituals and worship related to the agricultural cycle.

The altar compound is made of small rocks, broken-up volcanic rock and clay to hold it together, suggesting a moderate skill level.

Our survey measurements show the entire altar area to be approximately 34 feet in width and 90 feet in length.

Most important, the altar platform was approximately 28 feet square above and east of sunken floor that measured 34 feet by 45 feet.

Significantly, the dominant altar square platform (located true east) has steps leading up to it for religious worship.

Presently, the Huichol Indians of West Mexico believe the world is divided into five cardinal sectors (N, S, E & W) and the fifth directed toward the highest point of the sky.

The placement of the dominant altar above the walls and patio illustrate this belief.

To the west it is closed off by a small platform measuring 18 feet by 24 feet with steps leading down to the courtyard floor and to the altar structure of the east.

Our interpetation is that the ceremony and offerings were presented to the gods (possibly the sun god) for the well being of the community.

Today one example can be found among the contemporary Huichol Indians of highland Western Mexico where only the priests and leaders from different parts of the region conduct pilgramages to ceremonial centers.

These elite represent their tribal communities and pray for the well being of the different tribes.

The same could have occured at Ixtépete where elite tribal networks from different areas came to celebrate the rituals at the altar complex.

The people of Ixtépete and other regions of West Mexico were the ancestors to the Huichol.

The Huichol consider the sun to be the father of life.

As this study concluded we gained a lot of knowledge of the altar by doing our own measurements and trying to understand the cultural significance of the structure.