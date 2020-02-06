80s Plus Club kicks off with new meeting date

The 80s Plus Club was dark in January due to a switch in their meeting date to the first Saturday of each month, but kicked off 2020 with a bang on Saturday, Feb. 1 when they met for their monthly luncheon and entertainment.
Diane Aarhus welcomed everyone and asked that all stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Following the pledge, Diane spoke about the passing of two ladies who were officers and volunteers for the club.
Barbara Finelly passed away on Nov. 22.
Barbara was one of the volunteers who was integral in forming the club and later served as President.
Sandee Neal passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 2.
Sandee was also a club volunteer and a former Treasurer.
Both of these ladies were dearly loved by the members and will be missed.
In addition, Diane also spoke of the recent death of Dennis Haughn who is the husband of Janie Haughn, another club volunteer.
The club had a table at Activities Day and a number of people stopped by during the event to learn more about the club.
Several newcomers were in attendance at the February event and included Patsy Willis, Bruce and Diane Patrick, Tony Loigu, and Nancy and Clifford Robbins.
January and February birthdays were also celebrated with Tony Loigu celebrating his in January and Wendy Shanton in February.
The fabulous Radio Flyers provided the afternoon’s musical entertainment. The trio comprised of Paul Freeman, Ron Sanders and Gina Harlan wowed the group with their mix of oldies and Doo Wop music.
After their performance one member was quoted as saying “this is the best entertainment we’ve ever had!”
At the conclusion of the entertainment, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal served by Thomas Catering.
Aarhus gave a special thank you to all of the last minute volunteers who pitched in to help in Donna Harrington’s absence who was called away due to a family emergency.
For more information about the club, contact Donna Harrington at (909) 561-5066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.