There was a buzz of excitement in the hallway of the South Clubhouse as 95 ladies awaited entrance to the Second Annual Sun Lakes Charity “Royal English Tea Party” on Feb. 4.
Decked out in stylish hats and dressed up in their finery, the ladies posed for pictures and chatted with their friends.
They were delighted to be involved since the event had sold out quickly even though it accommodated 20 more participants than it had in 2019.
The party got a bit of a late start due to some scheduling issues with the room, but once inside, no one seemed to mind.
It was a lovely afternoon of friends, food and fun.
Just beyond the doors the ladies were greeted by two handsome gents: Derek Wood and Jim Alexanian, who offered complimentary champagne, mimosas or a concoction of champagne and cranberry juice called a poinsettia. (Not everyone was a tea-totaler.)
At the front of the room was a life sized cutout of the Queen for photo opportunities, which most took advantage of throughout the day.
Making their way to their tables, the party-goers discovered a placard on each table featuring a specific location in England, such as Buckingham Palace or Hyde Park, and some trivia about that particular venue.
There was also bacon, cheese and chive tart salads with scotch eggs at each place setting for a starter.
Volunteers cruised by the tables with varieties of tea in decorative pots.
While the guests ate their first course, committee member Ann Wood gave a brief history of the cuisine.
Scotch eggs are hard boiled, covered in sausage meat and sprinkled with bread crumbs, and as Wood explained, they originated in the Whitby area of Yorkshire in the late 19th century.
Next on the menu was an assortment of Jubilee Chicken or Cucumber with Cream Cheese and Mint finger sandwiches. The dainty sandwiches were followed by lime or blueberry tarts, lemon cupcakes and scones with jam and cream.
Carole Russell created the menu and spearheaded the crew of ladies who spent countless hours cooking, baking and decorating.
She collected cups, saucers and teapots over the past year from thrift shops and garage sales.
“I keep them in my guest room closet,” she laughed. “If anyone wants to donate, we can always use spares.”
While the tables were being cleared and reset for dessert, there was a contest for best outfits, which added to the fun.
Each table was asked to choose three women who they felt wore either the “most creative,” “most unique,” and “overall best ensemble.”
The representatives were then brought to the front of the room and by applause a winner was chosen in each category.
The three lucky ladies were each given a $20 gift certificate to the Sun Lakes restaurant.
The winners of the contest:
Most creative: Mary Ramsey
Most unique: Dr. Deborah Sims LeBlanc
Best ensemble: Ginger Burris
Many of the ladies had attended last year’s Charity Tea, but there were several newbies like Nancy Watterson.
“I love the eclectic tea cups and saucers. I love that all of the ladies are dressed up or at least wearing hats. I love that the food is authentic and I love having champagne,” she said.
Another guest, Nan Fowler said she has attended teas in both London and at the Empress Hotel in Victoria B.C., but had not been to the Charity event at Sun Lakes.
“This is just as good,” she said. “In fact the desserts are even better.”
Throughout the afternoon, there were opportunities to buy raffle tickets and to peruse the gorgeous tea-themed gift baskets on the front table.
The baskets included cups and saucers, decorative teapots, tea and assorted tea snacks.
All of the raffle items were either donated or purchased by members of the committee and exquisitely assembled.
The drawing was the last order of the day and several ladies left with beautiful gifts.
Why do the ladies love this event so much?
One tea-goer summed it up perfectly.
“We get to dress up and go out without our husbands complaining about it.”
The Charity Tea Party is the brainchild of Sandy Alexanian, a self-described organizer who loves arranging get-togethers.
She enlisted the help of her British friend Carole Russell for the tea and culinary aspects.
Alexanian took her idea to Beverly Simmons, head of the Charity Week planning committee last year, who in turn presented it to the Charitable Trust Board.
Everyone thought it would be a nice fund raiser, and since it was such a success, it will become an annual event.
All of the proceeds go to local non-profit organizations within our own community.
Thank you to the committee and volunteers who worked long and hard to make the Second Annual Royal English Tea.
They are: Jim and Sandy Alexanian, Beverly Simmons, Sue Volz, John and Carole Russell, Robin Nemire, Pat Puckett, Diane Walters, Derek and Anne Wood, Deb Pollock, and Pam Glatt.
