ROTC–Then and Now

Fifty or sixty years ago, college costs were very manageable. Many state universities had inexpensive tuition (if any) and low cost housing. Of course, the situation is completely different now. Student debt, aquired either by the graduates themselves, their parents or by both is too often crippling, preventing marriages, home ownership and other normal life events.
So, if your children, grandchildren or even great-grandchildren are facing the problem of how to pay for college, perhaps they should consider ROTC and let the government cover most of the college costs, in return for the student’s commitment to serve for a period of time in one of the branches of the military.
ROTC—the Reserve Officers Training Corps—dates back to the Civil War, but became common during the 1920s when the Army realized that it had to train college graduates (all men, of course) as junior officers; in the unlikely event of another world war.
The Army program has existed for the intervening century.
The Navy started their program in the same time period and included a companion program for junior Marine Corps officers. The Air Force, originally part of the Army, promptly started their ROTC program when the new service was created in 1947.
Women were allowed to join any of the ROTC programs by the early 1970s—about thesame time they became eligible to attend one of the service academies.
The ROTC option, back in the era of low college costs, was not exercised primarily for the money, but to enter service as a junior officer rather than a draftee.
That was my choice.
ROTC and me
As a young male high school graduate in the mid-1950s, I faced the very real prospect that I would soon be a draftee.
Although there were no wars on-going that year, most single men not in college or working in defense plants were highly likely to be drafted when they turned nineteen, or shortly thereafter.
As I could attend a nearby junior college for a low cost while staying at home, I certainly wanted to get at least an associate degree.
But what to do about my military obligation?
I decided to enroll in Army ROTC (the only branch offered at the junior college); I could transfer to a four-year state university, complete my training and enter service as a 2nd Lt., rather than as a private.
With three summers of work at the local aircraft plant and help from my parents, I was able to transfer to the state university in 1958. I would have preferred to take Air Force ROTC, but there was a problem: since I could not fly, by Air Force rules, I had to graduate both in the top ten percent of my ROTC class and also in my major, which was engineering, in order to earn my commission.
My poor vision had disqualified me from flying, as I had failed the physical for navigator training that summer.
The first was very probable while the second, a rigorous and demanding course (engineering), was nearly impossible. So it had to be the Army. The benefits were austere for an Army ROTC cadet in 1958. A cadet received free uniforms, military textbooks and about $8 (2019 value) per day for all his expenses—room and board, tuition and textbooks. And this was for the junior and senior years only.
But by working and living frugally, I somehow graduated with both a degree and an Army commission. I completed my two year obligation with one year in France during theBerlin Wall drama, two months in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the other ten months in Virginia.
Modern ROTC programs
Let us look at what a recent high school graduate has available today.
Modern ROTC programs for all three services—Army, Navy, Air Force (the Marines are part of the Navy) are far better than they were when I joined Army ROTC in the late 1950s.
They now cover all four years (students can join later in their college careers with reduced benefits) and pay most, if not all of a student’s expenses not to mention a stipend of approximately $800 per month.
By agreeing to serve three (Army) or four (Navy, Marines, Air Force) years after graduation, a student can graduate witout any student debt.
All of the UC and Cal State Universities offer at least one ROTC program, most offer all three.
Although there are some restrictions about a student’s major, all an applicant has to do is be accepted into the university and qualify physically.
Your granddaughter’s desire to obtain an RN degree would be highly desirable to any of the three services. Your grandson’s desire for adventure by being a Marine would be fulfilled by Navy ROTC.
For his info, a Marine 2nd Lt. makes nearly $40,000 a year to start while a private makes less than half that.
This pay spread is true regardless of the branch of service.
Medical and legal personnel make additional salary because they are in high demand.
A junior officer has far better quarters, an expense allowance, a better off-duty environment and much more personal freedom than a newly enlisted person .
For one example, officer clubs that offer civilian country club amenities are low cost for Army and Air Force officers and free for the Navy and Marines.
The bottom line
Suggest that your children and grandchildren do some investigating on their own. All the services offer some interesting and challenging jobs. A young woman or man will have more responsibility as a junior officer than he or she might see for decades as a civilian. (At age 24 and a 1st Lt., I commanded a motor pool with 100 men and and over a million dollars worth of equipment, I wouldn’t have that much responsibility again for twenty years.) I once served in an Army unit attached to the 82nd Airborne Division—even my Marine friends admit that those troops are tough. All off these early experiences prepared me to accept greater responsibilities when I reentered civilian life. Later, as a civilian manager, I spent six years at the Los Angeles Air Force Base, working with some very sharp young AF engineers. Why not encourage at least a considering of ROTC?
