Rocks delivered to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

Rich Morales, the District 7 Delegate put out a call to the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies to participate in painting rocks for the frontline medical staff at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and, oh boy, did those fairies come through.

Rocks delivered to SGMH

A sampling of the rocks produced by the talented Sun Lakes Rock Fairies.

For the past several weeks the fairies have been painting, then delivering rocks for the hospital personnel to a basket located on a bench at the Main Clubhouse entrance.

On June 11, Morales delivered well over 200 painted rocks to Valerie Hunter, foundation director for the hospital.

Hunter is the point person for outreach, fundraising and for receiving donations from the community.

Rocks delivered to SGMH

Rich Morales and Valerie Hunter, Foundation Director at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital unload rocks painted by the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies for frontline healthcare workers.
Rocks delivered to SGMH

LVN, Charles Wulff, and Ariel Whitley, Administrative Assistant, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital accepted painted rocks delivered by Rich Morales.

After unloading the rocks into baskets onto a rolling cart, Morales and Hunter made their way into the hospital’s lobby. Charles Wulff, an LVN at the hospital and Ariel Whitley, the Administrative Assistant to the hospital’s CEO, Steve Barron, joined Morales for a photo and thanked him for the rocks from the Sun Lakes community.

Morales gave Wulff a rock he had painted that stated “Nurses Rock.”

Rocks delivered to SGMH

LVN, Charles Wulff, with the rock he received.

Wulff said that the rock was really nice and that it had even more meaning since he personally received it from Morales.

Hunter stated that she would send out an email to all members of the hospital staff to stop by her office to pick up a rock.

Rocks delivered to SGMH

Members of the hospital staff select a rock painted by the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies.

The brightly colored rocks included messages of thanks, hope, and creative artistry.

In addition to the rocks painted by Morales, Rich’s wife Teri also painted dozens of rocks for hospital employees.

Raelene Kretchman of District 7 painted over 3 dozen rocks while Sue Volz, Sylvia Grimes Berbier, Mical Hicks Cisterna and Robin Nemire also painted rocks delivered to the hospital.

Morales wishes to thank all of the other anonymous fairies who contributed their time and talent for the tribute to our frontline healthcare workers as well as other hospital employees.

Morales plans to put out a call soon for rocks to be painted for members of the Fire Department, the Banning Police Department and the dedicated employees of Sun Lakes.

