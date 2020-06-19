Rocks delivered to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

Rich Morales, the District 7 Delegate put out a call to the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies to participate in painting rocks for the frontline medical staff at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and, oh boy, did those fairies come through.
For the past several weeks the fairies have been painting, then delivering rocks for the hospital personnel to a basket located on a bench at the Main Clubhouse entrance.
On June 11, Morales delivered well over 200 painted rocks to Valerie Hunter, foundation director for the hospital.
Hunter is the point person for outreach, fundraising and for receiving donations from the community.
After unloading the rocks into baskets onto a rolling cart, Morales and Hunter made their way into the hospital’s lobby. Charles Wulff, an LVN at the hospital and Ariel Whitley, the Administrative Assistant to the hospital’s CEO, Steve Barron, joined Morales for a photo and thanked him for the rocks from the Sun Lakes community.
Morales gave Wulff a rock he had painted that stated “Nurses Rock.”
Wulff said that the rock was really nice and that it had even more meaning since he personally received it from Morales.
Hunter stated that she would send out an email to all members of the hospital staff to stop by her office to pick up a rock.
The brightly colored rocks included messages of thanks, hope, and creative artistry.
In addition to the rocks painted by Morales, Rich’s wife Teri also painted dozens of rocks for hospital employees.
Raelene Kretchman of District 7 painted over 3 dozen rocks while Sue Volz, Sylvia Grimes Berbier, Mical Hicks Cisterna and Robin Nemire also painted rocks delivered to the hospital.
Morales wishes to thank all of the other anonymous fairies who contributed their time and talent for the tribute to our frontline healthcare workers as well as other hospital employees.
Morales plans to put out a call soon for rocks to be painted for members of the Fire Department, the Banning Police Department and the dedicated employees of Sun Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.