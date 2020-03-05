The Recreation Department scored a tremendous hit last month with the Rock and Roll Reunion, presented by Premeditated Productions.
The all-star cast consisted of Lissa Negrin performing as Darlene Perine, Gailyn Addis performing as Francine Perine and Sandy Dumbrowski, Pete Peterkin performing as Ray Charles and Little Richard, and Zachary Stevenson performing as Jerry Lee Lewis and Buddy Holly. The show purported to be the senior class reunion of Sun Lakes High School.
Negrin and Addis kept up a patter about high school that had the audience in stitches throughout the evening.
Negrin wore a fabulous red bouffant wig, and several sheath dresses and black gloves. She had a few duets with Addis, who also wore a big wig, plus black Harlequin glasses.
Interacting with the audience, Negrin sang to a few former football players, including “Bruno Nagurski, quarterback.”
She chatted with “Patti Pom Pom,” aka Sandy Swenson, the girl most likely to raise school spirit underneath the bleachers.
Negrin and Addis called former Pom Pom girls to join “Patti” on the stage for a football cheer, pom poms included.
Addis also portrayed special guest Sandy Dumbrowski from rival Rydell High School (from “Grease”), singing some Olivia Newton-John songs from the show. Peterkin, a finalist in 2008 on “America’s Got Talent” did a fabulous job as Ray Charles.
Wearing a red satin jacket with sparkling lapels and cuffs, he delighted the crowd with “Hit the Road, Jack,” “Georgia,” “I Got a Woman,” and a beautiful rendition of “America.”
His piano playing was terrific, and he sounded just like Ray Charles.
As Little Richard, Peterkin wore a wild wig, yellow shirt and pants, with a fabulous sparkling tie and multi-colored jacket.
He brought Little Richard to life with “Rip it Up,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Tutti Fruitti,” and “Say You Will.”
He did impressions of the singing styles of Elvis, Tina Turner, Sammy Davis, Jr., Johnny Mathis, and even Pavorotti and the audience loved it!
Zachary Scott toured the U.S. and Canada with “The Buddy Holly Show,” so it was no surprise to see and hear him as Buddy himself. His marvelous guitar fingering, white jacket, bow tie, glasses, and signature Buddy Holly moves brought the singer to life, with such songs as “Peggy Sue,” “Every Day,” “Maybe Baby,” and “What I Say,” to name a few.
He also portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis, wearing and shaking a curly blond wig, red jacket, red argyle socks, black pants, and black and white patent leather shoes.
Excellent piano playing plus antics on the piano had the audience screaming, as he sang “Wild One,” “Great Balls Afire,” and “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On.”
There were two wonderful pony-tailed dancers included in the show, too — Stacy Johnson and Adrienne Malena. It was definitely a star-studded program, and many in the audience, dressed in 50s outfits themselves, posed for pictures with the singers after the show.
