Roberta Filadelfia celebrates 80 years

Roberta Filadelfia celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends on Saturday evening, July 17 at a dinner party hosted by her husband, Bill, at their Sun Lakes home.
Roberta and Bill were joined by their children and grandchildren from San Diego and Los Osos making the occasion a multi-generational birthday celebration.
In addition to Roberta’s birthday, many of the guests in attendance have already or will celebrate birthdays in the month of July and included:
Grandson Tyler Riedell July 13; son-in-law Jim Riedell July 28; soon-to-be daughter-in-law Chelsea Moreno July 29; Sun Lakes’ friends Betty Jo Ford July 6; and George Cross July 18.
