Reverse Trick-or-Treaters spread cheer

For those who enjoy Halloween (like me), a large part of the fun has always been seeing little trick or treaters at the door, or being able to dress up in costume and attend a party.
A night of a little fun, a little friendship and some minor mischief always make for a wicked good time.
Several groups of Sun Lakers jumped on a new trend called “reverse trick or treat”.
Dressing in costume, these groups would visit the homes of their friends, or make it part of a pre-announced District plan in order to deliver goodies without scaring unwitting residents.
I was fortunate enough to be visited by some of these merry makers on Halloween night, just around sunset.
Keith, Robin and Brandon Nemire with Jim and Sandy Alexanian dressed in costumes and came to our front door yelling the obligatory “Trick or Treat”.
Instead of giving out candy, we received some imaginative yummies from the group before they drove off to find their next victims.
Gumdrops, pretzels, cheeseballs and chocolate covered raisins were individually bagged and given imaginative names like witches warts, broomsticks, pumpkin poo and bat poop.
Thank you to all of those fun fiends who drove around to spread happiness in a tumultuous time where many flaunt divisiveness.
What a wonderful way to celebrate Halloween!
