In view of the ever-present fire danger and possible power outages currently facing us, and the fact that reverse 911 calls went out about the Wolf Fire last week to only some of us, here is some information you might find useful: to register your landline and cell phones for the reverse 911 alert service, you can go directly to rivcoready.org to register your landlines and cell phones for alerts from the County of Riverside. To register with the City of Banning to receive alerts, go to nixle.com.
If you have any questions, call the EPAP line at 951-524-3126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.