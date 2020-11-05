The Sun Lakes Restaurant will be reopening on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for lunch, dinner and curbside service on specific days and times.
The reopening will feature a new menu, Thanksgiving lunch and Thanksgiving-To-Go either in single servings or for a family.
On Oct. 20, Riverside County returned to the more restrictive purple tier for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the restaurant will be serving meals on the veranda with heaters and tents for cooler evening dining.
Lunch is served Wednesday though Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner is served Friday and Saturday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Curbside service is available Wednesday though Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bar service will be available with meals.
Reservations are recommended but not required.
Thanksgiving lunch will be available on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required.
Restaurant personnel will follow CDC and state guidelines with temperature checks taken for all patrons.
