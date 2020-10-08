As we approach the General Election scheduled for Nov. 3, more and more political signs and flags have been popping up throughout our community.
As Americans it is our constitutional right and civic duty to support and vote for the candidates of our choice for local, state and federal offices.
All of us come from differing backgrounds and life experiences which have helped to shape our views and political choices, but we must remember to be respectful and civil to our neighbors who differ from us politically.
Sadly, I have received reports of political signs and flags disappearing from numerous Sun Lakes properties.
I am also aware of a resident who confronted another in our community to take down a sign in their yard.
Removing a political sign or flag is the same as stealing anything that is not your property and is unacceptable.
Furthermore, the removal of a sign or flag without the consent of the owner is against the law and California Penal Code Section 488 makes this a petty theft misdemeanor.
California Civil Code 4710 allows residents in a Homeowners Association to display flags, banners and signs in support of a political candidate. The code states the following:
Civil Code 4710 – Display of Noncommercial Signs
(a) The governing documents may not prohibit posting or displaying of noncommercial signs, posters, flags or banners on or in a member’s separate interest, except as required for the protection of public health or safety or if the posting or display would violate a local, state or federal law.
(b) For purposes of this section, a noncommercial sign, poster, flag or banner may be made of paper, cardboard, cloth, plastic or fabric and may be posted or displayed from the yard, window, door, balcony or outside wall of the separate interest, but may not be made of lights, roofing, siding, paving materials, flora or balloons, or any other similar building, landscaping or decorative component or include the painting of architectural surfaces.
(c) An association may prohibit noncommercial signs and posters that are more than nine square feet in size and noncommercial flags or banners that are more than 15 square feet in size.
In addition, residents are also reminded that flags, banners and signs that contain profanities are not permitted.
All of us moved to this community to enjoy a new chapter in our lives, which includes making new friends and pursuing new adventures along the way. Yes, 2020 has been especially difficult and we have had to adjust our lives immensely to contend with this global pandemic, but I am truly saddened that some may have resorted to the pettiness of stealing political signs and flags as well as confrontations because of differing viewpoints.
Long after this election is over, we will still be neighbors and we need to continue to be respectful of the diverse community that has always made Sun Lakes a great place to live.
