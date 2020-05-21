A small group of masked Sun Lakers celebrated the life of Caroline Wright on the SCH patio last week.
Wright, a long-time Sun Lakes resident and tireless volunteer on advisory committees and in clubs, passed away last month.
Friends brought flowers, pictures, and shared anecdotes about Wright’s colorful life — selling hot dogs and popcorn on the pier in Atlantic City; cooking for gold miners in Alaska; working for the Colton School District; owning a bakery, picture framing company, and waterbed company; volunteering more than 2000 hours at San Gorgonio Hospital.
As the sun set, Charlene Fink let go a solitary pink balloon in Wright’s honor.
As they watched it float away, friends said their heartfelt goodbyes to a phenomenal woman, Sweet Caroline Wright.
