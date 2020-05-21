A small group of masked Sun Lakers celebrated the life of Caroline Wright on the SCH patio last week.

Wright, a long-time Sun Lakes resident and tireless volunteer on advisory committees and in clubs, passed away last month.

Friends brought flowers, pictures, and shared anecdotes about Wright’s colorful life — selling hot dogs and popcorn on the pier in Atlantic City; cooking for gold miners in Alaska; working for the Colton School District; owning a bakery, picture framing company, and waterbed company; volunteering more than 2000 hours at San Gorgonio Hospital.

As the sun set, Charlene Fink let go a solitary pink balloon in Wright’s honor.

As they watched it float away, friends said their heartfelt goodbyes to a phenomenal woman, Sweet Caroline Wright.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Art league news

Art league news

The annual Art League Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

Makua Hula

Makua Hula

Summer is just around the corner, and as of May 20, we are still quarantined and sheltered in place. We do so miss getting together as a group, having fun, celebrating birthdays, etc. However, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel and things are beginning to open up. And, when the…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.