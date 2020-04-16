Sheila James and Jamestown gave a two-hour concert from their backyard patio on Wednesday, April 1 to buoy the spirits of their neighbors who live near them on Breckenridge Avenue and on surrounding streets.
Before the event, Sheila and Larry distributed a flyer announcing their “Cabin Fever Concert” and asked for everyone to enjoy the music from their own yard while maintaining social distancing.
The sunny afternoon provided the perfect setting for the concert as Sheila and Larry sang a wide spectrum of music from popular ballads to pop, country and rock and roll.
Neighbors clapped and held up thank you signs as the duo brought the afternoon concert to an end with Nat King Cole’s incomparable “Unforgettable.”
While lucky neighbors were able to hear the full concert, others in the community heard bits and pieces as the music floated in the air over Sun Lakes.
