Charity Week is a highlight at Sun Lakes each summer, as residents participate in a variety of enjoyable activities.
The mission is to raise funds for local non-profit organizations which are then distributed through the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
For the distribution in 2021 they are presenting grants to 23 charities in the San Gorgonio Pass area for a total of $83,500.
The event is open to all and is being held in MCH ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
All of the charities receiving funds will be in attendance and will have a table set up showcasing their charity.
There will be light refreshments available and space is limited.
All Sun Lakes residents are welcome and highly encouraged to attend the presentation and learn more about the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust as well as our local charities.
Debbie Robbins, Chairperson for Charity Week 2022 has announced that the title will be “An International Affair.”
She is busy finding chairs and volunteers for each of the week’s events, which will have its own theme around a different country.
Charity Week will run June 6 through June 12, 2022 and will feature many of the same events that have taken place for the past several years.
One bit of exciting news is that the Fashion Show will return and perhaps the Friday night Fireworks as well. Both were on hiatus during the scaled down 2020 and 2021 Charity Weeks.
If you would like to be involved with Charity Week 2022, there are many opportunities to volunteer in planning, decorating, ticket sales, publicity, participation the day of each event and so much more. People with skills in graphic design, crafts, computers and purchasing are always in high demand.
Contact Debbie Robbins at debbierobbinsII@yahoo.com.
Please plan to attend the distribution event on Oct. 23 and see what it’s all about.
