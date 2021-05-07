Residents honor those that passed in the last year

A solemn but welcoming crowd of golf carts and seated residents celebrated the lives of 105 Sun Lakers who passed away since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 2. As the names of the departed were read aloud followed by the clang of a bell, tears and sniffles punctuated the afternoon ceremony.
Mourning friends and relatives displayed pictures and posters of their loved ones on long tables and in front of their golf carts, as residents paid their respects.
George Moyer opened the ceremony as he welcomed the crowd, emphasizing the feeling of community, for which Sun Lakes is famous, spread throughout.
“It’s been a long, hard year for those who lost loved ones and were unable to memorialize them with any kind of public display,” he said. “This is an opportunity to shed those tears and loose all the pent-up emotions.”
Sheila James sang a beautiful rendition of “How Great Thou Art” before Kathy Faber and Linda Vieira read the names of the departed. The Rotary Club’s heavy brass bell resonated after each name was read, and several residents spoke about the loved ones they lost.
The Notables sang “You Raise Me Up,” to the emotional audience, many of which joined in tearfully. Three clergymen — Deacon Mark Hodnick, Rabbi Hillel Cohn, and Reverend Bill Dunn — gave their prayers and words of wisdom, and Sheila again thrilled the crowd with “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
George’s closing remarks acknowledged the Happy Cookers Club for their floral display, along with donations from the Garden Club and Social Singles.
A kilted Forrest Cormany played “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes and Rich Morales closed the ceremonial memorial with “Taps.”
The event was organized and staged by George Moyer, Kathy Faber, Linda Vieira, and Charlene Fink, and will be available for all to see on YouTube.
