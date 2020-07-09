Ann Oliver and Nancy Troyer have been meeting up for years to enjoy each other’s company and to reap the benefits of walking.
The two friends walk three miles a day, five days a week which helps to strengthen their bones and muscles, burn calories, boost energy and improve their mood.
Ann recently began combining her daily exercise regimen while performing a community service for residents along their daily three-mile ramble.
She carries a wire brush to clean green algae and other debris that has collected in the drainage pipes that drains excess water from yards into the streets.
Along with being unsightly, just a small amount of water when combined with green algae can provide the perfect environment for mosquitos to breed and hatch.
West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease and is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
While there are no human cases at this time, Riverside County is one of 10 counties in California with reported West Nile virus activity.
Recently, over a two-day period, Ann cleaned all of the drainage pipes on both sides of Masters Drive.
That’s a lot of bending, but also plays a part in her overall health as well as the health of our community.
