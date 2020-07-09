Ann Oliver and Nancy Troyer have been meeting up for years to enjoy each other’s company and to reap the benefits of walking.

The two friends walk three miles a day, five days a week which helps to strengthen their bones and muscles, burn calories, boost energy and improve their mood.

Ann recently began combining her daily exercise regimen while performing a community service for residents along their daily three-mile ramble.

She carries a wire brush to clean green algae and other debris that has collected in the drainage pipes that drains excess water from yards into the streets.

Along with being unsightly, just a small amount of water when combined with green algae can provide the perfect environment for mosquitos to breed and hatch.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease and is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While there are no human cases at this time, Riverside County is one of 10 counties in California with reported West Nile virus activity.

Recently, over a two-day period, Ann cleaned all of the drainage pipes on both sides of Masters Drive.

That’s a lot of bending, but also plays a part in her overall health as well as the health of our community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Georgia on our minds

Georgia on our minds

Georgia Sobiech moved from Burbank to Sun Lakes in 2001 and jumped immediately in to the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club.

The Bradbury Tale

The Bradbury Tale

In 1892, Lewis Bradbury, a mining millionaire who had made his fortune out in the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico, decided that he would leave his adopted hometown of Los Angeles something permanent to mark his passing. He chose to have a building designed and built in downtown L.A. that w…

+2
Jon Reese Celebrates 78th Birthday

Jon Reese Celebrates 78th Birthday

Jon Reese received a big surprise on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, when 14 carts with many of his Sun Lakes friends arrived for a drive-by to celebrate his 78th birthday.

+5
Pennington’s garden of eat-em

Pennington’s garden of eat-em

Approaching Pat and Dennise Pennington’s home, one is impressed by the two loaded plum trees and lots of flowers gracing the front/side lawn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.