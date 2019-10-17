Resident wins gold at the Huntsman World Senior Games

Nan Fowler discovered her love of competitive basketball in Junior High School. She continued playing in High School and college, and then gave it up for about 30 years as she went about the business of earning a living.
Seven years ago she rediscovered her passion for the game and joined a group of senior women in Long Beach that started a club called “The Old Beaches.”
Fowler said, “We have participated in tournaments in San Diego, Long Beach, Pasadena as well as Texas, Nevada, Utah, Minnesota and New Mexico”, she said. “It's the only activity that makes me feel 17 years old again. I love it.”
Fowler recently joined another 55 and older women’s team called the “Zips”; a three on three women's basketball team representing California, Colorado, Oregon and New Mexico.
Fowler and her team won the gold medal at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah earlier this month.
“This is the 3rd time I've played with this team”, she explained. “Our team had won the Silver and Bronze medals in the Senior Games prior to this year. This is our first Gold Medal.”
The “Zips” played October 6, 7 and 8 for a total of six games. They were undefeated; beating two 50+ teams, three 55+ teams and one 60+ team. The final score of the Championship Game was 52 - 46.
An interesting fact that falls under the category of “it’s a small world”, Sun Lakes residents Donna Schein and Joanne Dixon were her basketball coaches in Jr. High and High School.
“They encouraged and helped me get a college scholarship”, she said. “My next goal is to qualify for Nationals in Florida for 2021.
In the meantime, she will savor her recent victory and the well earned congratulations from family, friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.