Repurposed materials help homeless

Gail Wright and Carol Allbaugh upcycled old canopies to make tarps for homeless individuals in the Banning area. Charlotte Tannehill (not shown) was taking the picture.

 Photo courtesy of Carol Allbaugh

Sun Lakes’ resident, Gail Wright, recently assisted with cleaning out cupboards at Grace Lutheran Church in Banning where she is a member of the congregation.

Wright is also a member of Faith in Action, a 501©(3) organization committed to helping the homeless in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass.

When the crew cleaning the cupboards found some large plastic canopies that were going to be thrown away because they were missing some parts, Gail quickly decided to take them and repurpose them.

Gail took the canopies home and called her friend Carol Allbaugh who is a volunteer with Carol’s Kitchen and discussed her idea for using the canopies to help the homeless. Later in the week the two friends laid the canopies out in Gail’s driveway and cut them into 12 sections to make large tarps that can be used as tent material by homeless individuals.

The upcycled tarps will be distributed to guests at Carol’s Kitchen who will be able to use them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

One of the more popular events of Charity Week has always been the Helicopter Ball Drop. Folks gather on the driving range to watch the chopper fly in, maneuver over the drop zone and dump the golf balls onto the target to determine the winners of the cash prizes.

Repurposed materials help homeless

Repurposed materials help homeless

Sun Lakes’ resident, Gail Wright, recently assisted with cleaning out cupboards at Grace Lutheran Church in Banning where she is a member of the congregation.

+3
A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse (formerly the Drama Club/Mystery Theater) gathered for two events on Wednesday, March 31 to bid farewell to Sue Dunn who has been an integral part of the Playhouse since she joined the organization in 2006.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.