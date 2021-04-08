Repurposed materials help homeless

Sun Lakes’ resident, Gail Wright, recently assisted with cleaning out cupboards at Grace Lutheran Church in Banning where she is a member of the congregation.
Wright is also a member of Faith in Action, a 501©(3) organization committed to helping the homeless in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass.
When the crew cleaning the cupboards found some large plastic canopies that were going to be thrown away because they were missing some parts, Gail quickly decided to take them and repurpose them.
Gail took the canopies home and called her friend Carol Allbaugh who is a volunteer with Carol’s Kitchen and discussed her idea for using the canopies to help the homeless. Later in the week the two friends laid the canopies out in Gail’s driveway and cut them into 12 sections to make large tarps that can be used as tent material by homeless individuals.
The upcycled tarps will be distributed to guests at Carol’s Kitchen who will be able to use them.
