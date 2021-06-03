Be sure to keep your File of Life updated.

If you don’t have one, call your delegate.

(You’ll need to use the orange card during our annual drill.)

Let your zone captain know if you have special needs, including a need for electricity in a blackout or help with mobility in an emergency.

Let your zone captain know when you go on vacation, too.

Check emergency “Go-Bags” for each member of your household. Include everything you’ll need for a few days, from documents to medications to water and sustenance.

There are AEDs (defibrillators) and first aid kits in each clubhouse and the pro shop.

EPAP needs volunteers

If you are interested in becoming a member of the executive team, or as a district program director or coordinator, please contact Brandie Perez at ladymedic21@gmail.com.

EPAP’s emergency telephone number, available 24/7, is (951) 524-3126. EPAP is here to help!

Art League news

Art League news

Now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at Sun Lakes, the Art League has been able to meet for the first time in more than a year.

Happy 81st birthday to Thomas Lloyd

Happy 81st birthday to Thomas Lloyd

Lloyd Thomas, a Sun Lakes resident since 2011, celebrated his 81st birthday in the atrium before having knee replacement surgery. Included in the group left to right, Ed and Marilyn Crowell, Debra Romero, Debbie Mallotto, Julia Martina, Donna and Will Baker.

A long successful marriage story

A long successful marriage story

Every partner in a long successful marriage can regale the reader of how he (or she) came to meet her (or his) long term spouse. Some of these stories are truly remarkable. Here is mine — I think it is unique!

The Lakes has opened its doors again

The Lakes has opened its doors again

The Lakes has opened its doors again to vendors and entertainers. Linda Vieira and Sandy Chaffin were the first vendors to share their wares. Left to right: Linda Vieira and her hats, Carol Elrod, Sandy Chaffin, and Gena Linden with Sandy's wreaths.

