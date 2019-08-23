There are AEDs (defibrillators) and first aid kits in each clubhouse and the pro shop.Let your Zone Captain know if you have special needs, including a need for electricity in a blackout or help with mobility in an emergency.Update your File of Life. If you don’t have one, call your Delegate. (You’ll need to use the orange card during our drill.)

For more information, EPAP’s emergency telephone number is 951-524-3126.

