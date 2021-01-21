Remembering the Pueblo

On Jan. 23, 1968 the naval intelligence ship U.S.S. Pueblo was attacked and captured by North Korean armed forces.
Sun Lakes resident Policarpo Polla Garcia was one of 82 surviving crew members held captive for 11 months during “The Pueblo Incident”.
Born in General Trias, Cavite Philippines, Policarpo (known as P.P.) enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 19. “The pay and benefits were better than the Philippine service,” he says. Following his training in San Diego, P.P. was stationed at various U.S. bases over the next two years.
In 1955 while on leave in the Philippines, he met his wife Myda and after a long distance courtship, married her in 1958.
Myda eventually moved to the San Diego naval base in 1960; the year their son Cesar was born.
In 1962 the family was transferred to Midway Island where they welcomed their second son, Ron.
The Garcias spent two years each at Midway, San Diego and finally Alameda, CA where, in 1967 P.P. received orders to report to the U.S.S. Pueblo.
He transferred to Bremerton, Wash. and awaited the ship’s transformation from cargo boat to AGER-2, a vessel equipped for intelligence gathering.
The Pueblo was commissioned in May and sent to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan along with the crew.
Myda followed in December with the two boys, and on Jan. 5, 1968 the Pueblo was sent on its first assignment.
The Pueblo was to intercept communications in the Sea of Japan under the guise of conducting research, but none of the crew had been told of their mission or destination.
As Storekeeper First Class, Garcia was only instructed to fully stock the supply room. “This was the first time I had been on a secret mission”, P.P. says “but I wasn’t really nervous”.
According to Garcia, the voyage was uneventful until the morning of January 23, when the crew spotted a sub chaser off their starboard side.
Within the hour two more arrived with crews at their battle stations. Captain Bucher ordered the crew to stay below deck and attempted to leave the area, telephoning for help (which never arrived).
P.P. returned to his station, and then heard the ship being fired upon.
One shot tore through the ships galley, mortally wounding Seaman Duane Hodges, the incident’s only fatality.
The Pueblo had only two guns which had just been installed the weekend they left. “It was 40 degrees below zero.” P.P. says, “The guns were frozen and there was only one qualified gunner anyway.”
When it became obvious that the ship would be overtaken, the Captain ordered the destruction of classified documents. “We had a large shredder but could not use it because it was topside” P.P. recalls. “We couldn’t throw documents overboard for the same reason so we tried to burn them in wastebaskets, but the smoke became overpowering in closed quarters.” The men were, however, able to destroy much of the equipment by smashing it with pipes and hammers.
“After a while we heard an announcement from Captain Bucher to report topside.” P.P. says. “The North Koreans were already on board. They crossed and tied our hands, then tied them to our necks and we were blindfolded.”
The ship was escorted to North Korea, where the crew was taken off and brought individually to rooms for questioning. P.P. recalls his interrogation. “They heated a metal bucket and put it on my head. They asked me questions in their language because they thought I was South Korean. I had no idea what they were saying and responded only name, rank and serial number. Each time I answered they hit the bucket, until finally I just stopped talking.”
Eventually the men were brought to the Pyongyang prison compound.
The enlisted men were assigned 8 to a small room with closed and papered windows.
They were interrogated every day; each put on his knees with a gun to his head and beaten according to Garcia.
“One day during an interrogation I was facing a window”, he recalls. “It was on the third floor and I thought I would just jump up and run through the glass. I figured I was already dead anyway. But I didn’t know what was below.
If it was concrete I would probably die, but if I landed in a snow bank I may just break my leg and then it would only be worse for me.”
The men were shaved daily by their captors, who used dull straight razors and very little care. Captain Bucher volunteered P.P. as their barber and the North Koreans agreed. The Captain also passed information through P.P. because he saw each man regularly.
For 12 hours every day P.P shaved each of the 82 crew members and gave haircuts.
Whenever he sent a man back to his room and waited for the next, guards would come in and beat him. “I soon learned to call entire rooms at once so that I would never be alone.” He says “We didn’t even want to use the bathroom at night alone. If one guy had to go, I would wake everyone to go.”
The prisoners were given only turnip soup and occasionally boiled fish according to Garcia. They lost weight, and developed sores inside their mouths. “The North Koreans would cut out the boils, and one man had to have a tonsillectomy; all without anesthetic,” he said.
Myda wrote to him every day, receiving only 3 letters in return. “They were filled with propaganda.” She stated. “He would write how happy and well fed he was. I knew it wasn’t true, but my consolation was that I recognized his handwriting, so I knew he was still alive.”
The North Koreans had taken pictures of the men and sent them to the U.S. In them, many of the men discreetly displayed “the finger,” claiming that it was the “Hawaiian good luck symbol.”
But Time Magazine published and explained one of the pictures, resulting in “Hell Week”.
“For that week in December,” P.P. recalls, “we sat in a chair 24 hours a day with our head down and could not move. We listened to men in the next room being beaten until it was our turn. They hit one of the guys so hard with a 2 x 4 that it broke.”
During this time, the Captain was told that if he did not sign a confession, each of his men would be executed, starting with the youngest.
Bucher finally signed a forced confession and eleven months to the day of their capture, the men were released.
On Dec. 23 they were loaded onto a bus, unsure of their destination. “The Captain just told us that when we reached a certain bridge we should do exactly as he said.” P.P. relates. When the bus reached “The Bridge of No Return” in the DMZ, the men were taken off and one by one Bucher called them by name to cross to the waiting Americans.
The men received the Purple Heart and 20 years later were awarded the POW medal.
For many years, surviving crew members met every two years since their release. “For years I would not talk about The Pueblo.” Says P.P. “But sharing with the others at those reunions helped.”
Upon his return, P.P. was stationed in Point Mugu, but never on a ship. He retired in 1974 and spent 24 years in civil service as an Inventory Management Specialist.
P.P. keeps memorabilia at home in his “Pueblo Room” which houses an extensive collection, including a painting of the ship, and a plaque presented to him by John Wayne at a USO show in San Diego shortly after his release.
The U.S.S. Pueblo remains in North Korea where it is a tourist attraction.
For more information about The Pueblo Incident, visit the veterans’ website at www.usspueblo.org
