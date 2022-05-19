Maestro Ransom Wilson will conduct the Redlands Symphony in an evening of music by composer Johannes Brahms, with featured horn soloist, Jacob White, performing the Horn Concerto No. 2 by Richard Strauss on Saturday, May 28, in University of Redlands Memorial Chapel.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Single tickets start at $18 and are available at the door on the night of the concert.
Tickets may also be purchased online at redlandssymphony.com or by calling the box office at (909) 587-5565.
“Johannes Brahms’ music reaches right into your soul,” Wilson notes. “It is sometimes dramatic, sometimes sweet, sometimes dark and sometimes deeply sad. But it is always beautiful and emotionally charged…an experience you never forget.”
The complete program for the May 28 concert includes Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, the horn concerto by Strauss, and Symphony No. 3 in F Major also by Brahms.
This concert is sponsored by a generous gift from Bob and Betsy Heinze.
The 2021-22 season is sponsored in part by a gift from Char and Larry Burgess.
Jacob White, Horn
Jacob White began playing the horn at age 10 years in his hometown of Owasso, Okla.
After high school, Jacob attended the Greenwood School of Music at Oklahoma State University (OSU), studying with Lanette Lopez-Compton. While at OSU, he actively participated in the Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Orchestra and various chamber ensembles. In his undergraduate studies, White also took the opportunity to perform with, compose, and arrange for the various OSU horn ensembles.
At the end of his studies, Jacob was named the Presser Scholar for his graduating class.
White moved on and pursued a master of music degree in horn performance at the University of Redlands where he studied with freelancer, performer and composer, Adam Wolf.
As a student, Jacob performed with the Redlands Symphony Orchestra, U of R Wind Ensemble, U of R Orchestra, the Pastel Winds, and the school’s horn choir, for which he also acts as conductor.
White is a freelancer performing with groups such as Encore Studios, the Southern California Brass Consortium and the American Youth Symphony. In the past, White has performed with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the FOOSA Philharmonic in Fresno, Calif. White was the 2019 winner of the University of Redlands Concerto Competition.
When not performing, Jacob is an arranger, orchestrator and transcriber. He has been arranging music for all kinds of ensembles for more than eight years. As a composer, Jacob focuses most of his compositional efforts on the horn. His first composition, “In a Forsaken World” — Concertino for Horn and Piano,” premiered on his senior recital in Spring 2017.
Denise Tryon, associate professor of horn at the University of Cincinnati College - Conservatory of Music, recently commissioned White to write a piece for low horn and piano for her next solo album. “Maiden Voyage” was premiered at the 50th International Horn Symposium "The Golden History of Horn" in Muncie, Ind., and will be released later this year.
In his free time, White enjoys fishing, aviation, video games and Netflix.
The Redlands Symphony continues to abide by current COVID safety guidelines issued by CDC, the California and San Bernardino Departments of Health and the University of Redlands.
The most up to date guidelines can be found on the symphony website at redlandssymphony.com/experience.
