Dorothy Rowe’s
SWEET POTATO-APPLE CASSEROLE
INGREDIENTS
5 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced (1/2”)
(microwave on high 5 min. to soften)
2 red rome apples unpeeled, sliced
1 large can of pineapple chunks and juice
1 cup dried cranberries
small can Mandarin oranges and juice
1 cup apple juice or orange juice
4 tbsp. maple syrup (can be sugar free)
cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top
PROCEDURE
Bake in 9 x 13 pan covered with foil – approx. 1 hour – at 350 degrees.
Place on baking sheet when cooking to catch spills.
Can be baked the day before and warmed when needed.
