Dorothy Rowe’s

SWEET POTATO-APPLE CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS

5 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced (1/2”)

(microwave on high 5 min. to soften)

2 red rome apples unpeeled, sliced

1 large can of pineapple chunks and juice

1 cup dried cranberries

small can Mandarin oranges and juice

1 cup apple juice or orange juice

4 tbsp. maple syrup (can be sugar free)

cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top

PROCEDURE

Bake in 9 x 13 pan covered with foil – approx. 1 hour – at 350 degrees.

Place on baking sheet when cooking to catch spills.

Can be baked the day before and warmed when needed.

