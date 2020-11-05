Mary Ann Melleby’s Chicken Zucchini Bake
INGREDIENTS
4 chicken breasts or thighs
Sliced zucchini
Jar of marinara sauce
PROCEDURE
Microwave for 40 minutes on high.
Leann McLaughlin’s 4- Ingredient Chicken
INGREDIENTS
8 chicken breasts or thighs
1 package of dry French onion soup mix.
1 (8 oz) bottle of Russian dressing.
1 small jar of apricot preserves.
PROCEDURE
In a bowl, mix together the dry onion soup mix, Russian dressing and preserves.
In a baking pan sprayed with cooking spray, arrange the chicken pieces, season with pepper then pour the sauce over the chicken and coat.
Preheat oven to 400°, roast chicken for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Baste many times during cooking. Serves 8
Suzi Messick’s Candied Sweet Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
4 yams
½ c light Karl syrup
¾ c light brown sugar
¼ c butter or margarine
PROCEDURE
Boil potatoes with skins on, rinse and cool down
In a saucepan, mix together syrup, brown sugar, and butter or margarine, simmer for a few minutes
Arrange potatoes in serving portions in a casserole dish
Pour mixture over potatoes
Bake at 325 for about an hour
Ramen beef in a pan
2 packs ramen noodles with seasoning, browned in 2 tbs oil
A little water
1 lb hamburger
Mixed frozen vegetables
Pico de Gallo, onion, mushrooms, parsley
Season salt as needed
Shredded cheese on top
I saw this on FB, and can't believe how simple and delicious it is!
