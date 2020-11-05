Mary Ann Melleby’s Chicken Zucchini Bake

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken breasts or thighs

Sliced zucchini

Jar of marinara sauce

PROCEDURE

Microwave for 40 minutes on high.

Leann McLaughlin’s 4- Ingredient Chicken

INGREDIENTS

8 chicken breasts or thighs

1 package of dry French onion soup mix.

1 (8 oz) bottle of Russian dressing.

1 small jar of apricot preserves.

PROCEDURE

In a bowl, mix together the dry onion soup mix, Russian dressing and preserves.

In a baking pan sprayed with cooking spray, arrange the chicken pieces, season with pepper then pour the sauce over the chicken and coat.

Preheat oven to 400°, roast chicken for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Baste many times during cooking. Serves 8

Suzi Messick’s Candied Sweet Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

4 yams

½ c light Karl syrup

¾ c light brown sugar

¼ c butter or margarine

PROCEDURE

Boil potatoes with skins on, rinse and cool down

In a saucepan, mix together syrup, brown sugar, and butter or margarine, simmer for a few minutes

Arrange potatoes in serving portions in a casserole dish

Pour mixture over potatoes

Bake at 325 for about an hour

Ramen beef in a pan

2 packs ramen noodles with seasoning, browned in 2 tbs oil

A little water

1 lb hamburger

Mixed frozen vegetables

Pico de Gallo, onion, mushrooms, parsley

Season salt as needed

Shredded cheese on top

I saw this on FB, and can't believe how simple and delicious it is!

Send your simple, delicious, November recipes to lvieira@eltree.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Reverse Trick-or-Treaters spread cheer

Reverse Trick-or-Treaters spread cheer

For those who enjoy Halloween (like me), a large part of the fun has always been seeing little trick or treaters at the door, or being able to dress up in costume and attend a party.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.