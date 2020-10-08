John and Vicki Rawson celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24, 2020.
John, a native of Los Angeles and Vicki met in high school after she and her family moved to California from Akron, Ohio. The couple were married at All Souls Catholic Church in Alhambra, California on Sept. 24, 1955.
The Rawson’s celebrated their 65 years of marriage along with their children and other family members at their home on Sept. 24.
A picture of the couple on their wedding day and one of them today was displayed on their front door, along with a banner draped across the front of their Lake Buena Vista Home that read “Cheers to 65 Years.”
Those helping John and Vicki celebrate their long and happy union included their children John Rawson and his wife, Jacqueline and Corinne Pierson and her husband, Robert. Grandchildren Jonathan and Michelle Rawson were also in attendance along with Vicki’s sister, Dolly Dutton and John’s sister, Lucille Kostovny.
Their son, John, made a cheesecake for the occasion which was topped with the wedding topper from their wedding cake 65 years ago.
Their daughter, Corinne, decorated the front of the house as well as the patio for the celebration.
The Rawson’s have been Sun Lakes’ residents for 26 years where they are members of the Paisano Club and the Dinner Dance Club.
They are also members of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont where Father Dennis Legaspi gave the couple a blessing in recognition of their 65th anniversary following mass on Sept. 27.
