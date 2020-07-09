Raising money for charitable trust

Since Charity Week had to be canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic this year and we are still pretty much cooped up at home, Sheila James recently had an idea inspired by the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies about how she could raise money for the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
James purchased ceramic rocks and went to work creating unique, handmade refrigerator magnets decorated with inspirational messages, pictures and a wide array of themes.
She made a total of 349 rock magnets and began selling them from her front patio on July 3 for $5 each.
James said she planned to sell them through the holiday weekend and that the proceeds, minus the cost of materials, will be donated to the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
What a great way to stay busy while contributing to a charitable cause that benefits so many deserving organizations in the San Gorgonio Pass.
