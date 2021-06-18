Charity Week 2021 is over, but you can still support local charities, just by shopping!

That’s right, if you buy anything from Amazon, you can choose to support the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust, which distributes grants to two dozen local registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the San Gorgonio Pass area.

AmazonSmile is separate from Amazon's main site, but offers the same items, prices, and benefits as Amazon.com and yes, you can use it if you have Prime.

There are millions of items for sale, and many are eligible for a donation.

The prices on AmazonSmile are the same as on the main site.

Adding a donation does not raise the price. When you purchase an eligible item, the Ama zonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price to Sun Lakes CC Charitable Trust.

There is no cost to the buyer, and 100 percent of the donation generated from eligible purchases goes directly to the charity.

It is completely seamless.

So if you are shopping on Amazon anyway, why not help make a difference and support our local charities.

Tell your friends and family all over the world; they can choose to support SLCCCT when they shop too! It all adds up.

Here is how it works from the web:

1. Visit smile.amazon.com.

2. Sign in with the same log in and password you use for Amazon.com.

3. Select Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust as your charity.

4. Start shopping! Remember to checkout at smile.amazon.com to generate donations for your chosen charity.

Always be sure you are logged in to smile.amazon.com before you start an order.

Look for the "Eligible for AmazonSmile donation" stamp in the product's description.

If it is not there, the product will not count toward your total donation.

After your first purchase, you will also be able to see how much has been raised for the charity.

Your continued support in this small way will help make a big difference.

