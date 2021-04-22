Early this year, a young female reporter for one of the major news networks had just finished an interview with one of the most senior U.S. senators.
He was definitely a member of the “silent generation” born before 1946 — in his case, well before.
The reporter couldn’t help remarking that the senator’s knowledge of current technology was woefully behind the times.
She couldn’t seem to believe that he had come of age before cable TV and the internet.
I couldn’t help thinking, also, that he had come of age before 24 hour TV networks existed and color TV was still in very early development.
What was his world when he entered his teens?
About seventy years ago, around 1950, there were no real time TV networks.
In fact, as soon as one got to the limits of the broadcast signals, about 30 miles from a major city, there was no TV for the general public.
Very well to do families might install high antennas on oil derricks, etc., but these were extremely rare. (Note: About 15-20 years later, the first cable TV systems were born of necessity. Enterprising individuals would install large antennas on water towers or tall buildings and then distribute the improved signal throughout the local community. Peg and I had experience with such a system when we worked at NASA and lived far outside of Houston in the mid-60’s).
Rather than TV, the world of 1950 was driven by radio.
There were four established networks and a few independent operators, mostly in rural areas.
Just as network TV does today, the radio networks then provided the main programming.
And, as today, they time-shifted their programming to correspond to the local time zone.
This was relatively new as prewar, everything was driven by the time in New York.
There was weekday “daytime” radio that was mainly game shows and fifteen minute “soap operas’ that were directed toward housewives.
Then the after school fifteen minute adventure stories such as Tom Mix and Jack Armstrong were broadcast for the older children.
Six nights a week, the thirty minute dramas pioneered in Chicago by the innovative radio pioneer, G.W. Trendle, included the first and most famous, The Lone Ranger.
The Lone Ranger alternated with his then-modern counterpart, The Green Hornet.
On Saturdays, listeners could return to the Klondike with Sgt. Preston of the Yukon.
Finally after a round of local and national news, each lasting about fifteen minutes, every night the adult programming began.
Radio hour long (or more) dramas such as those presented on The Lux Radio Theatre were very popular.
If there was an important sporting event, one of the four networks was sure to cover it.
As today, there was regularly scheduled coverage of Saturday afternoon baseball or Friday night boxing.
College football, not pro, was a Saturday staple every fall.
Too young to drive, most older children (those currently referred to as “tweens” wanted their own radio, much like today’s youth want their own computer or smart phone.
And if they got one, many — not all boys — wanted to improve their new radio’s performance.
That’s exactly what I did when I received a well used table model.
The first step I took was to replace the old tired and off-brand vacuum tubes with brand new premium RCA units.
RCA produced most of the top-rated tubes and even sold thousands of copies of their “RCA Tube Manual” with all the proper specs and descriptions of how common tubes could be replaced with better choices to improve performance.
Naturally, I had to have a copy that I still found useful as long as vacuum tubes were common in all U.S. electronics.
Now that I had updated the old unit, the next improvement was to provide a vastly improved outside aerial.
There was a large live oak tree just outside my bedroom window so I strung a wire far up into that tree for a terrific aerial.
I’ve always thought of radio antennas as aerials, whether stationary or sprouting from car hoods, fenders or trunks.
I know that the correct American term is antenna and “aerial” is British (as much later on, one of my college engineering professors was quick to remind me) and I always think antenna for TV, radar, etc. but forever in my mind, radios have aerials.
AM radio waves are fairly low frequency, ranging from about 600 to 1600 kilohertz. (In 1950, the term was kilocycles).
Unlike much higher frequency signals used for FM, TV, radar and other applications, these low frequency signals bounce off the ionosphere circling the planet and are reflected back to earth, causing broadcasts to bounce along the ground.
The higher frequency signals travel straight out into space and never return.
What all this means is that a AM receiver might be able to tune into a station several hundred miles away under the right conditions.
This effect is more pronounced after dark.
Of course, mountain ranges and large bodies of water can, effectively, stifle such broadcasts.
What is necessary is wide open spaces — exactly what I had in central Texas in the early 1950s.
Most nights, I would see what I could find.
The Texas cities were easy.
Getting them as far away as Lubbock in far northwest Texas were easy as long as it wasn’t raining.
Most of the time, the large cities in the Deep South came in clear.
But the best were the stations in the center of the country.
I was able most summer nights to get the re-broadcast of the afternoon Cardinal games from a powerful station in St. Louis.
I got them often enough that I became a “Redbirds” fan.
My friends and I kept track of the signals we had successfully received.
I used a gas station map of the U.S. and some fancy thumbtacks.
I distinctly remember getting broadcasts from some of the very earliest stations which had come on the air in the 1920s but were still big in the early 50s including, the very first commercial station in the U.S., KDKA in Pittsburg. WGN in Chicago, WIP in Philadelphia, WFAA in Dallas and so on made the list later and received their pins.
Although I never received either of them, two of my schoolmates had a heated discussion over which coastal station was further away: one claimed Seattle while the other touted Miami.
Although I thought that Seattle was the clear winner, I don’t think they ever agreed.
But like all good things, my radio adventures had to come to an end.
In late 1950, my father, who had started at the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, was promoted to be in charge of all the pipelines in the state of Texas.
This meant that our family had to move from the small town outside San Antonio to the large (even then) Dallas-Fort Worth area.
That allowed us to have local TV.
My dad bought the largest set then available — a full 16 inch General Electric model — as well as the best antennae.
Radio became in some way out-of-date and although I had to have radios installed in most every car I have ever owned, including FM and satellite versions as soon as they became available, I never again sat listening for far-off broadcasts.
